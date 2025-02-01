'Wait Wait' for February 01, 2025: With Not My Job guest Amber Maykut

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Amber Maykut and panelists Rekha Shankar, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Adam Felber. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Chioke This Time

Frittata Fracas; More Chalamet To Love; Something New To Worry About

Panel Questions

Spirit Air's Dress Code

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about unexpected side hustles, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Taxidermist to the stars Amber Maykut answers three questions about live animals in the house

Taxidermist Amber Maykut plays our game called, "They're Alive!" Three questions about animals that got into people's houses.

Panel Questions

Iowa Vs Jaws; The Damsel In Distress Approach; Our Endangered Orb

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Jurassic Barf; Billy Crystalcore; High-Powered Loafers

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that eggs are so expensive, what will be the next hot breakfast food.

Copyright 2025 NPR