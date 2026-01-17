'Wait Wait' for January 17, 2026: With Not My Job guest Kali Reis

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kali Reis and panelists Rachel Coster, Hari Kondabolu, and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The White House Thinks Green; A Mayor Gets An Upgrade; Boldly Going Where We've Been Before

Panel Questions

Get In Shape Quick!

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a celebrity encounter, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Award-winning actor and championship boxer Kali Reis answers our questions about the Consumer Electronics Show

Kali Reis, actor, boxer, and star of True Detective: North Country and Mercy, plays our game called, "The Future Is Here." Three questions about the Consumer Electronics Show.

Panel Questions

The Truth About Wombat Poop; CBS News Gets Loose

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: An Ode To Grateful Gams; No Short Kings; Prayer For An Ogre

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what we'll find when we travel back to the Moon



Copyright 2026 NPR