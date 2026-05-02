'Wait Wait' for May 2, 2026: Live in San Diego with Ron Burgundy

This week's show was recorded in San Diego with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ron Burgundy and panelists Eugene Cordero, Paula Poundstone, and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Too Many Kings; Zillions on Zillow; Carmakers Don't Look Back

Panel Questions

A Terrifying New App

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a surprising silver lining in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Legendary anchorman Ron Burgundy answers our questions about sailors

Peter talks to legendary anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell). Ron plays our game called, "Anchorman, meet the Anchormen" Three questions about famous sailors.

Panel Questions

Getting TSA Clean; Koko's Visits the Bank

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Classics Meal; Benefits of Getting Soaked; Free Gym Alert!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what will King Charles bring back as a souvenir from his trip to the US?



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