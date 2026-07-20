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Spain is the 2026 World Cup champion, defeating Argentina

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Jasmine Garsd
Published July 20, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

Spain was crowned World Cup champion on Sunday, wrapping up a six-week-long tournament co-hosted in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Jasmine Garsd
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
See stories by Jasmine Garsd