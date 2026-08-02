Sunday Puzzle: Backward Brands

On-air challenge

Every answer is a brand name that spells something in reverse.

Ex. Soap / A word meaning "placed" --> DIAL / LAID

1. Laundry detergent / Make changes in text

2. Drink mix / Flying pest

3. Canned meat / Contents of an atlas

4. Chewable antacid tablets / Obscene material

5. Cosmetics and skin-care products / Exploding star

6. Rental cars / Part of the Hindu trinity

7. Bygone Swedish car / Sounds of sheep

8. Bottled water / Easily fooled

9. Japanese watches and clocks / Natives of the Sooner State

10. Wafer cookies / Bold poker bet (2 words)

11. [phonetic] Candy bar consisting of a wafer covered with chocolate / Bit of strategy

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. There is a set of five five-letter words that vary by just their middle letter. If the middle is any letter from K through O, it makes a common word. However, no other letter can go in the middle to complete a word. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Hokey, holey, homey, honey, hooey

Winner

Heather Kay of Okemos, Michigan

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a type of exercise equipment in three syllables. Remove the two middle letters and you'll name a means of transportation. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 6 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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