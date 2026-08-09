Sunday Puzzle: City, State
On-air challenge
I'm going to give you some words. The first two or more letters start the name of a well-known U.S. city. The first two or more letters of that city's state will be the rest of the word. The dividing point in the word between the city and the state is for you to discover.
Ex. WHINE --> White Plains, New York
1. CHILL
2. LOCAL
3. CHEWY
4. LATEX
5. BLIND
6. MOVER
7. SALMA
8. TUMIS
9. CLONE
10. PASCAL
11. YANKS OUT
12. BOWLIKE
Last week's challenge
Last week's challenge came from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a type of exercise equipment in three syllables. Remove the two middle letters and you'll name a means of transportation. What words are these?
Answer: Trampoline --> tram line
Winner
Sara McNinch of Redwood City, California
This week's challenge
This week's challenge comes from Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Using only the letters of FACES NORTH, repeating them as often as you wish, you can spell a familiar expression in seven words (4,3,3,6,3,3,5). What expression is it?
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 13 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
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