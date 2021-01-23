Biden Is Catholic. He Also Supports Abortion Rights. Here's What That Could Mean

Joe Biden is only the second Catholic president of the United States. He's also a supporter of abortion rights — a position at odds with official teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.

For some Catholic activists, like Marjorie Dannenfelser, Biden's high-profile example of a Catholic who supports abortion rights is troubling.

"It's a negative example of a deep and important moral issue that is being debated in this country," she said.

For some, a challenge; for others, an opportunity

Dannenfelser is president of the Susan B. Anthony List, a group that works to elect national politicians who are opposed to abortion rights and to advocate for laws limiting abortion.

She's particularly concerned about Biden's embrace of a broader push among Democrats to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding for most abortions. He took that position in 2019, while running for the Democratic presidential nomination, after decades of supporting the amendment.

"The church itself has not changed in its view, ever, on the dignity of human life and the need for its protection," Dannenfelser said. "[Biden] can't bring the Catholic Church along with him because of his political needs."

But for those who would like to see the church take a more permissive stance on issues including abortion, Biden's election is an opportunity.

Jamie Manson, president of Catholics for Choice, said she hopes for what she describes as a "better dialogue" between church leaders and some rank-and-file Catholics who disagree with aspects of the church's teachings.

"There are many issues in which Catholics are dissenting from the bishops and seeing that these are complex moral issues, whether it's same-sex marriage, whether it's contraception, or whether it's abortion," she said.

On abortion, a divide between clergy and laity

Polling suggests a majority of American Catholics support abortion rights in most or all cases and oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, most Catholic women say they've used contraception at some point, which the church also opposes.

With a conservative Supreme Court majority and Biden in the White House, Manson predicts continued battles over issues including "conscience exemptions" — for example, for pharmacists who object to dispensing the morning-after pill or employers who oppose including contraceptive coverage in their health insurance plans.

"What I hope one of the impacts on policy will be is to say, 'Listen, that is not what religious freedom is about; religious freedom is about no one being oppressed or having their civil rights lost because of individual religious beliefs,' " Manson said.

A "devout Catholic" president

Conservative Catholics, meanwhile, worry that Biden will roll back Trump administration policies that they've seen as victories for religious liberty or the goal of restricting abortion. During the first White House press briefing of the Biden administration, a reporter from the Catholic network EWTN asked press secretary Jen Psaki about Biden's abortion policies, including the Hyde Amendment.

"I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic, and somebody who attends church regularly. He started his day attending church with his family this morning," Psaki said, adding that she had nothing more specific to say at the time.

Already, the administration has said Biden is preparing to reverse the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits U.S. funding for organizations that perform or refer patients for abortions in other countries. But a study in the journal The Lancet found that the policy actually increased the abortion rate in some countries, most likely because it also reduced access to contraception.

"So I think that Biden, from a policy perspective, is going to do things that end up reducing the number of abortions," said Natalia Imperatori-Lee, a progressive Catholic theologian and religious studies professor at Manhattan College in New York.

The Communion debate

Some Catholics who oppose abortion argue for denying Communion to Roman Catholic politicians who publicly support abortion rights — an action some priests have taken against Biden, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and others.

Mary Hasson, a fellow at the conservative-leaning Ethics and Public Policy Center, said that's a decision best left to the clergy.

"But I will say, it is really problematic when you have a Catholic — the most prominent Catholic in the country, which is what President Biden is — taking this stand that he is in favor of abortion — which the church says is a grave moral evil; it's the killing of defenseless, unborn, vulnerable human life — and then presenting himself for Communion," Hasson said.

However divided the rank and file, the church's position remains the same. In a statement released on Inauguration Day, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops praised Biden's "piety" but expressed "deep concern" about several of his positions that the bishops say "would advance moral evils" — including his support for abortion rights.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally, today, you might have noticed that Mexican directors have recently enjoyed much success at the Academy Awards. Alfonso Cuaron won Oscars for directing "Gravity" in 2014 and again in 2019 for "Roma."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALFONSO CUARON: Muchas gracias, Mexico.

Muchas gracias. Gracias, gracias.

MARTIN: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu won in 2015 for directing "Birdman."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ INARRITU: (Speaking Spanish). Thank you very much.

(CHEERING)

MARTIN: The next year, he won best director again for "The Revenant," and Guillermo del Toro won for directing "The Shape Of Water" in 2018. Now the tres amigos may welcome uno mas, up-and-coming filmmaker Fernando Frias de la Parra. His film, "I'm No Longer Here," is Mexico's Academy Award entry for best international feature film. NPR's Mandalit del Barco has this report.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRUM BEAT)

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Fernando Frias set his film "I'm No Longer Here," "Ya No Estoy Aqui" in 2010 during a real but very brief cultural phenomenon that happened in Monterrey, Mexico. Teens in the industrial city's impoverished barrios would hang out in the streets wearing baggy clothes, singing and dancing to nostalgic cumbia music from Colombia.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: (Singing in Spanish).

DEL BARCO: Frias wrote and directed his fictionalized version of the Kolombia subculture.

FERNANDO FRIAS: I wanted to go deeper and understand why they were like dancing the way they dance, dressing the way they dress and associating in gangs because bottom line, it's an opportunity to reinvent themselves - you know? - knowing that there's not many options in life for them. Like, ay, you think that just because I'm poor, I am dangerous and I am - I should be a criminal. You think I'm ugly or something? Well, I'm going to embrace your rejection, and I'm going to recreate my identity with dignity by creating this style, you know?

DEL BARCO: In Frias' story, Ulises is the leader of a crew called Los Terkos, the stubborn ones. He has a DIY punk hairstyle, spiked here, bleached there.

FRIAS: It almost resembles a pre-Hispanic Aztec warrior.

DEL BARCO: Ulises dances like a slow rooster, twirling around with heel-toe, heel-toe footwork, hunched over with his arms up.

FRIAS: Like a big bird, spreading the wings and dancing and showing off somehow, you know? It's a unique style.

DEL BARCO: Ulises escapes threats from a rival gang and ends up in New York City. But he longs to be back in Monterrey, where he can be himself. In one scene, he meets the granddaughter of a Korean grocer who is curious about him.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "I'M NO LONGER HERE")

ANGELINA CHEN: What's with your hair? Tu pelo?

JUAN DANIEL GARCIA TREVINO: (Speaking Spanish).

CHEN: Wait, are you speaking Spanish?

GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

DEL BARCO: Juan Daniel Garcia Trevino makes his acting debut as Ulises.

GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

DEL BARCO: Garcia says Frias and his team discovered him playing percussion at a music festival in Monterrey. They asked him to be in the film and worked with him and other non-actors to help them develop the characters. At the time, Garcia was a 17-year-old construction worker who never imagined becoming an actor, much less the star of a film that could earn a spot on the Oscar short list on February 9.

GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

DEL BARCO: Garcia says, "people in Monterrey are proud that Frias represented their culture, authentically." The 20-year-old is now acting in his third film, and he says he and the others who played Los Terkos are grateful.

GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

DEL BARCO: "He's a God. Fernando is a God," says Garcia. The 41-year-old filmmaker grew up in Mexico City, the youngest of three children. His father was a lawyer, and his mother worked for Pan American World Airways, allowing the family to travel the world. Frias studied communications and photography as an undergraduate in Mexico City, and he made documentaries before going to Columbia University on a Fulbright scholarship. While earning his master's there, he began writing a screenplay for "I'm No Longer Here."

FRIAS: As I was researching, I saw it fading out, like, literally slipping through my fingers. It doesn't exist because of the so-called war on drugs by that administration of President Calderon, who sent the army into the streets, you know? And this new cartels that came was recruiting the kids, you know? So that killed the life on the streets for several years. The music - though, it will always be part of the Monterrey people.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (Speaking Spanish).

DEL BARCO: Frias persevered for seven years to make his film with challenges that included repeatedly trying to secure a visa for Garcia to film in New York. Meanwhile, he made short documentaries for "Conde Nast Traveler." And he directed the entire first season of HBO's first bilingual comedy series, "Los Espookys."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "LOS ESPOOKYS")

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Speaking Spanish).

DEL BARCO: Frias still lives in New York, where he's working on new projects. Meanwhile, "I'm No Longer Here" is streaming on Netflix, earning accolades and praise.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GUILLERMO DEL TORO: I think is one of the most memorable debuts on film and Mexican film in the last couple of decades.

CUARON: I fully agree.

DEL BARCO: That's Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron in a video conversation recorded last year.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DEL TORO: It's a very painful and beautiful movie at the same time. It presents you with the usual melodramatic choices and discards them, all of them.

CUARON: Oh, yeah, yeah, challenges all your expectations.

DEL TORO: I think that is rare. A movie that you find being done so early in the career of a young filmmaker that has the wisdom and the complete control of the medium. He inherits a mantle that can - you can trace back to the golden era of Mexican cinema.

CUARON: Fernando, for me, is already an inspiration. He's a truly original.

DEL BARCO: Del Toro and Cuaron are rooting for Fernando Frias to join them as Oscar winners.

Mandalit del Barco, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.