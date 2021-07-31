Elaine Thompson-Herah Is Crowned The Fastest Woman In The World At The Tokyo Games

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica is officially the fastest woman in the world — again — after winning the 100 meters at the Tokyo Games in Olympic record time. She was the defending gold medalist in this event.

It was a sweep for Jamaica, with Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking silver and Shericka Jackson taking bronze.

There was one person notably missing from the race.

The U.S. athlete who had the fastest time at U.S. Olympic Trials isn't competing at the Games. Rising star Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, and faced a 30 day suspension that dashed her hopes of running this race.

Richardson's suspension was controversial because marijuana is legal in many states, including the one where she used it, but it is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

