Stacey Abrams On Why Securing Voting Rights Is As Necessary Now As In The Past

For the first time in nearly three decades, the state of Georgia voted to put a Democrat in the White House. Then it added two U.S. senators from the Democratic Party. And one person central to turning Georgia blue is the voting rights activist and former state legislator Stacey Abrams.

Abrams tells All Things Considered that the Democratic swing was "extraordinary," but "not wholly surprising," adding that the "numbers had been moving in our favor" in recent years.

The 2020 election had historic turnout, but for Abrams, the fight to secure voting rights is just beginning. On Monday, the Georgia House of Representatives passed legislation that would restrict early and absentee voting. And 42 other states are also considering bills that would make it harder to vote.

Last year, Abrams helped to make a documentary about voter suppression, in the past and present. Now, All In: The Fight for Democracy has been shortlisted for an Oscar.

Here are excerpts from the interview.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, there are more than 250 bills in 43 states that seek to tighten voting rules, including the one that just passed in the Georgia House of Representatives. Supporters of the bill are saying that adding uniform Monday through Saturday voting times lessens confusion, while Democratic lawmakers say that that kind of bill discriminates against Black voters who mobilize on Sundays often. Do you agree with that assessment of these Democratic lawmakers that this kind of bill directly holds back Black voters?

Georgia has 159 counties. The largest county has more than a million people, the smallest county has 2,500, and what has happened for the last 15 years is that we've allowed more to be done for places that are larger. And here's why this matters. In the 2020 general election, in 107 out of 159 counties, Black Georgians were more likely than white Georgians to vote on weekends instead of during the week.

Under [the Georgia legislation], this limitation of access to voting is going to disproportionately harm Black voters because they tend to live in larger counties and they tend to live in higher population communities.

This is not about uniformity. This is about constriction of access because in those larger counties, more people turned out in 2020 and it changed the outcome of elections in ways that Republicans loathe to acknowledge and see repeated.

[On Tuesday] the Supreme Court has heard arguments in two Arizona cases that could further gut the 1965 Voting Rights Act. How worried are you that this current 6-3 conservative majority court will help erode much of the work that you and other activists have done?

I'm deeply concerned and I am sadly steeled for that result. We know that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has been the remaining pillar that has protected communities of color, because what it says is that states and local governments are not permitted to pass laws that are discriminatory against people of color in their ability to vote. The challenge that's raised by the erosion of Section 2 is that if you can pretend that the reason you are taking these actions is not connected to race, then you are permitted to eviscerate access.

This matters because that's exactly what precipitated the 1965 Voting Rights Act. And if we eviscerate Section 2, we are returning to post-Reconstruction Jim Crow-era laws. And this is not hyperbole. It is a direct through line, which is one of the reasons All In: The Fight for Democracy is so important, because I need people to understand this isn't a new trick. This is the same trick that has been played time and again to deny access to the right to vote to voters who are considered undesirable by the party in power.



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Neera Tanden has withdrawn her name as President Biden's nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget. Her nomination has been controversial, mostly because of disparaging comments she's made in the past about Republican lawmakers. White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez is with us now for more.

Hi, Franco.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Hi, Ari.

SHAPIRO: What did the White House and Tanden say this evening?

ORDOÑEZ: Well, the White House released a letter from Neera Tanden sent to President Biden saying, quote, "now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation." She basically said she didn't want a process - she didn't want the process to distract from Biden's priorities. And in a statement, Biden responded that he looks forward to having her serve in some capacity in his administration. But it's clear tonight that that won't be in the role that they had hoped for. You know, this is a big loss for Biden in Congress, and it's a sign just - one of the many signs of how difficult it will be for him to push his legislative priorities, given, you know, what is really a very slim majority that Democrats have in Congress.

SHAPIRO: Right, with this 50-50 Senate, you can't lose one vote. Remind us why Tanden's nomination became so controversial.

ORDOÑEZ: Well, you know, she was seen as a Democratic Party warrior. As head of the Center for American Progress, she sent tweets that some lawmakers saw as very polarizing. I mean, just some examples - she's called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Voldemort, you know, the "Harry Potter" villain. She described Senator Susan Collins of Maine as, quote, "the worst" and said that vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz, obviously the Republican senator from Texas. And it wasn't just Republicans. She was also critical of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and some of his supporters. You know, during her confirmation hearing, Tanden did say that she regretted that kind of language. But Biden faced a lot of pressure over this, considering he had promised a new tone, a more civil tone, in Washington.

SHAPIRO: But the Biden administration stood by Neera Tanden despite the controversy, so what changed?

ORDOÑEZ: That's right. You know, several lawmakers, though, on both sides of the aisle had made clear that they wouldn't support her nomination, and that included Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. You know, Senator Susan Collins had said Tanden lacked the experience and the temperament to lead the agency. And the administration had been making the rounds on Capitol Hill until recently, just trying to sell a couple Republican senators on her nomination. But that was always going to be a tall order.

SHAPIRO: Now, you said it seems likely that Tanden will serve in some other role in the administration, but this leaves a vacancy in the OMB position, which is really important. What are you hearing about who else Biden is considering right now?

ORDOÑEZ: So a congressional source and a source familiar with the deliberations tell me that there are several candidates being considered. One is John Jones. He's a former chief of staff to Representative Emanuel Cleaver and a veteran Democratic aide with deep ties to the Congressional Black Caucus. There has been a lot of attention recently on Shalanda Young as she is Biden's nominee for deputy OMB director. She had her first Senate confirmation hearing for the job on Tuesday. Also, Jared Bernstein - he's a longtime adviser to Biden, who is on - currently on the Council of Economic Advisers. There is also Gene Sperling, who was a top economic adviser to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Ann O'Leary, former chief of staff to California Governor Gavin Newsom. And she was also a former adviser to Hillary Clinton. You know, Ari, this is just such an important position, and I expect we'll hear a lot more in the coming days about how quickly the president is going to move.

SHAPIRO: That's NPR's Franco Ordoñez.

Thanks a lot.

