© 2023 KENW
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
AWayWi2__000_LOGO136869006.png
A Way with Words
Fridays at 2:35 pm
Hosted by Martha Barnette
,
Grant Barrett

"A Way with Words" is an upbeat and lively hour-long public radio show and podcast about language examined through history, culture, and family. Each week, callers join author/journalist Martha Barnette and lexicographer/linguist Grant Barrett in light-hearted conversation about language change, debates, and differences, as well as new words, old sayings, slang, family expressions, word histories, etymology, linguistics, regional dialects, word games, grammar, books, literature, writing, and more.