The Payoff From Cloud Seeding

Cloud seeding is gaining attention across New Mexico, prompting questions about its effectiveness. This episode dives into the science behind the practice, explaining how researchers use Doppler radar to measure rainfall, cloud lifespan, and growth patterns in both seeded and unseeded thunderstorms.
With more than 25 years of data, particularly from West Texas, studies show that properly timed seeding can extend a cloud's lifespan by up to 40%, promote cloud merging, and boost seasonal rainfall by 10–15%. While not a cure for drought, cloud seeding can provide an affordable water boost—costing less than $10 per acre-foot—potentially turning a struggling crop into a profitable one.