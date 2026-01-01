Saturday's at 9 pm

In early 1917, the Original Dixieland Jazz Band made the first jazz recording. Over the next 100 years we have heard transcendent leaps of creativity and staggering virtuosity; we have experienced the music of crushing pain, breathless romance, anger, exhilaration and humor. “Jazz at 100” is that story – one hundred years of jazz recordings – in 100 one-hour programs that will present representative music from a century of recorded jazz history. The series will explore the broad sweep of that narrative; its representative and its idiosyncratic players; its durable movements and dead ends; its popular recordings and rarities.

Nov 21: Highlights of Jazz in the Early 2000s

Nov 28: Highlights of Jazz in the Late 2000s

Dec 5: Highlights of the Current Decade.

Dec 12: 100 - All Jazz Is Local

Dec 19: Jazz Comes to Records – First Jazz Recordings and Precedents

Dec 26: New Orleans Diaspora – Kid Ory & King Oliver

Jan 2: New Orleans Diaspora - Jelly Roll Morton & Sidney Bechet

Jan 9: Chicago Jazz Roots

Jan 16: Up in Harlem – The Bands

Jan 23: Up in Harlem – Stride

Jan 30: Louis Armstrong’s Hot Fives and Hot Sevens

Feb 6: Bix and the Boys