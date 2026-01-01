Each year since its founding in 1919, the Los Angeles Philharmonic has been hailed as Southern California’s leading performing arts institution. Today, under the dynamic leadership of 35-year-old Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel, who in 2009 became the orchestra’s eleventh music director, the Philharmonic is still recognized as one of the world’s outstanding orchestras. When he inaugurated his Philharmonic tenure at the Hollywood Bowl, a crowd of eighteen thousand people greeted him with a hollering and stamping pop-star ovation.
Nov 25:
Carlos SIMON: Four Black American Dances
Duke ELLINGTON: The Nutcracker Suite
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 13, "Winter Daydreams"; “Waltz of the Flowers” (from The Nutcracker)
Dec 2:
Ferruccio BUSONI: Piano Concerto, Op. 39, BV 247
Dec 9: 26-09
Maurice RAVEL: Le tombeau de Couperin
Béla BARTÓK: Dance Suite
Gustav MAHLER: Symphony No. 4 in G major
Dec 16: 26-10
Ricardo LORENZ: Humboldt's Nature* (world premiere, LA Phil commission)
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92
Dec 23: 26-11
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, "Pastoral"
Thomas ADÈS: “Inferno” from Dante (LA Phil commission)
Dec 30: 26-12
Roberto SIERRA: Estudios sinfónicos (world premiere)
Richard STRAUSS: Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40
Jan 6: 26-13
John ADAMS: Harmonium
Antonio ESTÉVEZ: Cantata Criolla
7:00 p.m. EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION
Jan 13: 27-10
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat, op. 73 ("Emperor")
Serge PROKOFIEV: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, op. 100
Jan 20: 27-11
Kaija SAARIAHO: Lumière et pesanteur
Gustav MAHLER: Rückert-Lieder; Symphony No. 4 in G
Jan 27: 27-12
Jean SIBELIUS: En Saga, op. 9, symphonic poem
Carl NIELSEN: Flute Concerto, CNW 42
Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, op. 93
Feb 3: 27-13
Richard WAGNER: Prelude to Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg; “Entrance of the Guests at the Wartburg,” from act 2 of Tannhäuser
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, op. 125 ("Choral")