Wednesday's at 7 PM

Each year since its founding in 1919, the Los Angeles Philharmonic has been hailed as Southern California’s leading performing arts institution. Today, under the dynamic leadership of 35-year-old Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel, who in 2009 became the orchestra’s eleventh music director, the Philharmonic is still recognized as one of the world’s outstanding orchestras. When he inaugurated his Philharmonic tenure at the Hollywood Bowl, a crowd of eighteen thousand people greeted him with a hollering and stamping pop-star ovation.

Nov 25:

Carlos SIMON: Four Black American Dances

Duke ELLINGTON: The Nutcracker Suite

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 13, "Winter Daydreams"; “Waltz of the Flowers” (from The Nutcracker)

Dec 2:

Ferruccio BUSONI: Piano Concerto, Op. 39, BV 247

Dec 9: 26-09

Maurice RAVEL: Le tombeau de Couperin

Béla BARTÓK: Dance Suite

Gustav MAHLER: Symphony No. 4 in G major

Dec 16: 26-10

Ricardo LORENZ: Humboldt's Nature* (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92

Dec 23: 26-11

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, "Pastoral"

Thomas ADÈS: “Inferno” from Dante (LA Phil commission)

Dec 30: 26-12

Roberto SIERRA: Estudios sinfónicos (world premiere)

Richard STRAUSS: Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40

Jan 6: 26-13

John ADAMS: Harmonium

Antonio ESTÉVEZ: Cantata Criolla

7:00 p.m. EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION

Jan 13: 27-10

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat, op. 73 ("Emperor")

Serge PROKOFIEV: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, op. 100

Jan 20: 27-11

Kaija SAARIAHO: Lumière et pesanteur

Gustav MAHLER: Rückert-Lieder; Symphony No. 4 in G

Jan 27: 27-12

Jean SIBELIUS: En Saga, op. 9, symphonic poem

Carl NIELSEN: Flute Concerto, CNW 42

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, op. 93

Feb 3: 27-13

Richard WAGNER: Prelude to Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg; “Entrance of the Guests at the Wartburg,” from act 2 of Tannhäuser

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, op. 125 ("Choral")