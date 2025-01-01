Maria Callas: The Enduring Icon

Sunday 8 PM

In this documentary, we hear from Maria Callas herself, singers John Dobson, Mirella Freni, and Victor Godfrey; conductors Sir Edward Downes, Bernard Keeffe, and Nicola Rescigno; and others who knew Callas and her work, such as Cecilia Gobbi (daughter of baritone Tito Gobbi), former EMI classics engineer Robert Gooch, The Earl of Harewood, President of Warner Classics Alain Lanceron, Christopher Raeburn (former Head of Opera for Decca Classics), and former General Director for Royal Opera House Covent Garden Sir John Tooley.