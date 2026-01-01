Saturdays at 11 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers, conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers, and dancers from around the world.

The Metropolitan Opera was founded in 1883, with its first opera house built on Broadway and 39th Street by a group of wealthy businessmen who wanted their own theater. In the company’s early years, the management changed course several times, first performing everything in Italian (even Carmen and Lohengrin), then everything in German (even Aida and Faust), before finally settling into a policy of performing most works in their original language, with some notable exceptions.

The Met continues its hugely successful radio broadcast series—entering its 86th year this fall—the longest-running classical music series in American broadcast history. It is heard around the world on the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

Dec 5: Saint-Saëns: SAMSON ET DALILA

Dec 12: Donizetti: MARIA STUARDA

Dec 19: Mozart: THE MAGIC FLUTE – Abridged English-Language Holiday Presentation

Dec 26: Humperdinck: HANSEL AND GRETEL – English-Language Version

Jan 2: J. Strauss, Jr: DIE FLEDERMAUS

Jan 9: Puccini: TOSCA

Jan 16: Verdi: MACBETH – New Production

Jan 23: Puccini: LA FANCIULLA DEL WEST – New Production

Jan 30: Mozart: COSÌ FAN TUTTE

Feb 6: LEONTYNE PRICE IN VERDI AT THE MET