Sundays at 3 p.m.

Mountain Stage guarantees listeners the best seats in the house for new performers and established artists. It's a two-hour weekly exploration of the exciting and spontaneous sound of live performance, offering intelligent, contemporary music seasoned with traditional and roots artists.

Hosted by Larry Groce, the program occasionally takes a road trip to bring music lovers rare and special events as they happen. For example, listeners enjoyed front row seats at a Nashville hot spot, joining enthusiastic fans in a salute to the Fairfield Four, legends in a cappella gospel. With Mountain Stage, listeners are treated to the performers and the place.

Sept 27 The Jayhawks, Tift Merritt, Tanasi, and Candi Jenkins

Oct 4 The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Inara George, The Mammals, Red Camel Collective, Heather Maloney

Oct 11 Tony Trischka’s EarlJam ft. Michael Daves, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Jack Barksdale, and Sarah Borges

Oct 18 In Memoriam Special

Oct 25 Margo Price, Tommy Prine, J2B2, and Jake Blount

Nov 1 S.G. Goodman, Horse Feathers, Rainbow Girls, and Daniel Kimbro

Nov 8 Martin Sexton, Willi Carlisle, Denitia, Magnolia Boulevard, and Aleksi Campagne

Nov 15 From Boone, NC: Sarah Jarosz, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Jill Andrews, Adrina Turenne

Nov 22 From Manassas, VA: Ruthie Foster, Mary Gauthier, Scott Miller, Jaimee Harris, Scythian

Nov 29 From Morgantown, WV: Don Was and The Pan-Detroit Ensemble, Vienna Teng, Joe Crookston, and William Matheny

Local Underwriter(s)

C J's Pillbox, Inc.

Penasco Valley Telcommunications

