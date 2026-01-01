Mountain Stage guarantees listeners the best seats in the house for new performers and established artists. It's a two-hour weekly exploration of the exciting and spontaneous sound of live performance, offering intelligent, contemporary music seasoned with traditional and roots artists.
Hosted by Larry Groce, the program occasionally takes a road trip to bring music lovers rare and special events as they happen. For example, listeners enjoyed front row seats at a Nashville hot spot, joining enthusiastic fans in a salute to the Fairfield Four, legends in a cappella gospel. With Mountain Stage, listeners are treated to the performers and the place.
Sept 27 The Jayhawks, Tift Merritt, Tanasi, and Candi Jenkins
Oct 4 The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Inara George, The Mammals, Red Camel Collective, Heather Maloney
Oct 11 Tony Trischka’s EarlJam ft. Michael Daves, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Jack Barksdale, and Sarah Borges
Oct 18 In Memoriam Special
Oct 25 Margo Price, Tommy Prine, J2B2, and Jake Blount
Nov 1 S.G. Goodman, Horse Feathers, Rainbow Girls, and Daniel Kimbro
Nov 8 Martin Sexton, Willi Carlisle, Denitia, Magnolia Boulevard, and Aleksi Campagne
Nov 15 From Boone, NC: Sarah Jarosz, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Jill Andrews, Adrina Turenne
Nov 22 From Manassas, VA: Ruthie Foster, Mary Gauthier, Scott Miller, Jaimee Harris, Scythian
Nov 29 From Morgantown, WV: Don Was and The Pan-Detroit Ensemble, Vienna Teng, Joe Crookston, and William Matheny
Local Underwriter(s)
C J's Pillbox, Inc.