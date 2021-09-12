-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, coming to you from the Portales Campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of…
-
This week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Anne Beck and Darby Cavanaugh, Raquels Valenzuela, and Alexandra Sena of the upcoming…
-
This week on Great Art at Easter, Jeff Gentry gives an special preview of the upcoming events taking place on the Eastern New Mexico University…
-
Great Art at Eastern this week interviews Patrick McCreary about the upcoming play Lincoln and BoothThis week on Great Art at Eastern John Olsen interviews Patrick McCreary about the upcoming play Lincoln and Booth: In Search of Better Angels. A world…
-
Jon Barr talks about the upcoming ENMU production of the play Glenngarry Glenn Ross and how “toxic masculinity” and the selling the American Dream connect…