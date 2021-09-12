-
Great Arts at Eastern this week talks with Richard Schwartz, Logan Aragon about the upcoming The BigThis week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Richard Schwartz and Logan Aragon about the upcoming Big Band Dance taking place on October 3rd…
Great Art at Eastern this week presents Dr. Richard Schwartz as he talks about the upcoming Big BandThis week on Great Art at Eastern John Olsen talked with Dr. Richard Schwartz about the upcoming Jazz Concert at the State Theater in Clovis. NM: The Big…