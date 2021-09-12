-
Great Arts at Eastern talks with Richard Schwartz about the upcoming JazzFest and MasterClass sessioGENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales Campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here…
-
GENTRY: And Now Great Arts at Eastern - coming to you from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, here on KENW: Your…
-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, coming to you from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of…