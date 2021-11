In his new book, The Right Man, author and sometime Morning Edition Commentator David Frum writes about what few have seen: The inner workings of the Bush administration. NPR's Renee Montagne talks with Frum about his time at the White House and his opinion of President Bush. The Right Man: The Surprise Presidency of George W. Bush, is published by Random House; ISBN: 0375509038.

Copyright 2003 NPR