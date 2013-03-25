Congress Rebukes IRS For 'Star Trek' Parody Video

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: highly illogical, captain.

Congress has rebuked the IRS for spending tens of thousands of dollars to film a "Star Trek" parody video.

(SOUNDBITE OF IRS VIDEO)

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The video stars IRS workers and was shown at a conference in 2010.

GREENE: The agency admitted it was a mistake to spend money on the video, which was deemed to have no training value.

MONTAGNE: As Mr. Spock might say: fascinating.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.