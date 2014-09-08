Invention Allows You To Brush Your Hair And Take A Selfie

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business - a new invention for vanity.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Not really a new invention, just a new way to take a selfie.

INSKEEP: The selfie hairbrush, which is just a normal hair brush except that it has a pocket into which you can stick your iPhone. And in between brushstrokes, you can take your picture.

GREENE: In addition to giving you an extra few inches of quality arm length for taking pictures of yourself, the website says, the brush gives professional results as a brush and is easy to find in your pocketbook. Another thing - you can actually talk on your phone while it is inside the hairbrush.

INSKEEP: Maybe why you're brushing your hair. David, stop using the hairbrush that way.

GREENE: Oh, sorry. Sorry, Steve.

INSKEEP: Just use it as a microphone.

GREENE: Anyway, that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.