Robert Siegel talks to former FBI special agent Chris Swecker about the similarities between the manhunt for Eric Frein, a 31-year-old survivalist suspected of killing one Pennsylvania state trooper and critically wounding another in September, and Eric Rudolph, who was responsible for a series of bombings across the southern U.S. in the 1990s.

