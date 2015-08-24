Yo La Tengo To Perform Live On 'Morning Edition'

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Here's something exciting. Tomorrow morning, we're going to find out what the band Yo La Tengo thinks of the market turmoil around the world. At least, we'll find out what kind of music the news inspires them to play.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Right. Here's what's going to happen. Yo La Tengo will be waking up early to be the in-house band for MORNING EDITION. So they'll be playing the music that you hear tomorrow between stories and interviews on the show.

SHAPIRO: So set your alarm early. Get caught up on the news of the day with MORNING EDITION, and listen for Yo La Tengo's interpretation of that news.