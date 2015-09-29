© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Care To Watch A Million Animals Migrate? Just Stream It

By Robert Siegel
Published September 29, 2015 at 2:00 PM MDT

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

If you're about to book your safari to take in the great zebra and wildebeest migration from the Serengeti to Kenya's Masai Mara Reserve, hold off.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

This year, there is an easier and cheaper way.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Just to let everyone know, we are here and broadcasting live from the Masai Mara in Kenya.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: We can see some zebras and some wildebeests, some buffaloes, elephants.

SHAPIRO: That's from a feed that was on the live video streaming app Periscope today. A group called HerdTracker is leading the project from the banks of the Mara River.

SIEGEL: That's where we reached HerdTracker's Carel Verhoef. He says after people see these videos, maybe they will book that trip.

CAREL VERHOEF: That's why we're here, to show a little bit of what Kenya has to offer to the world.

SHAPIRO: But where there are wildebeests, don't expect Wi-Fi. The cost of presenting this live video stream from the Masai Mara...

VERHOEF: Thirty-eight dollars per minute of live broadcast.

SHAPIRO: Thirty-eight dollars per minute.

VERHOEF: Yes, the more remote you are the higher the cost.

SHAPIRO: (Laughter).

SIEGEL: The broadcast will continue twice a day through October 5. Viewer discretion is advised.

SHAPIRO: There are crocodiles in the Mara River. It can get gory.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE CIRCLE OF LIFE")

TWILLIE AND MORAKE: (Singing in foreign language). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel