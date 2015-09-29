Care To Watch A Million Animals Migrate? Just Stream It
ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:
If you're about to book your safari to take in the great zebra and wildebeest migration from the Serengeti to Kenya's Masai Mara Reserve, hold off.
ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:
This year, there is an easier and cheaper way.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Just to let everyone know, we are here and broadcasting live from the Masai Mara in Kenya.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: We can see some zebras and some wildebeests, some buffaloes, elephants.
SHAPIRO: That's from a feed that was on the live video streaming app Periscope today. A group called HerdTracker is leading the project from the banks of the Mara River.
SIEGEL: That's where we reached HerdTracker's Carel Verhoef. He says after people see these videos, maybe they will book that trip.
CAREL VERHOEF: That's why we're here, to show a little bit of what Kenya has to offer to the world.
SHAPIRO: But where there are wildebeests, don't expect Wi-Fi. The cost of presenting this live video stream from the Masai Mara...
VERHOEF: Thirty-eight dollars per minute of live broadcast.
SHAPIRO: Thirty-eight dollars per minute.
VERHOEF: Yes, the more remote you are the higher the cost.
SHAPIRO: (Laughter).
SIEGEL: The broadcast will continue twice a day through October 5. Viewer discretion is advised.
SHAPIRO: There are crocodiles in the Mara River. It can get gory.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE CIRCLE OF LIFE")
