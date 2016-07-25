In Which We Learn Michael Caine's Other Name

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Actor Michael Caine is now really Michael Caine, legally adopting the stage name he took more than 60 years ago. He was born Maurice Micklewhite, which, with heightened security at airports, has become a problem. The famous actor told The Sun he's often recognized by airport security. Hi, Michael Caine. Then, they spot the name Micklewhite on his passport, and then Sir Michael Caine is stuck there for an hour.