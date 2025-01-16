Gaza engineering student reacts to the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Starting Sunday, a ceasefire, at least a temporary one, between Israel and Hamas was expected to go into effect. But the fate of that deal is already unclear now that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed a cabinet vote to approve it. If implemented, the first phase would last six weeks and include a hostage exchange. Yesterday, we heard from an Israeli American father of one of the hostages kidnapped from Israel and who could be released in this deal. Today, we hear from a Palestinian in Gaza. Over the course of this war, Shaimaa Ahmed has sent voice memos. The 21-year-old engineering student told us what it was like when Gaza fell into its first near-total blackout.

SHAIMAA AHMED: We lost connection to everyone - not even the people who are in Gaza. We lost connection to...

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSION)

AHMED: ...The outside world. And the bomb raid, as you hear, has gotten closer and more terrifying and has doubled. We were already in the dark with no electricity - now in the dark about what's going on around us.

FADEL: She described the experience of surviving an airstrike.

AHMED: You're lifted off the ground. Your nostrils get filled with dirt and fine cement, and your ears start ringing, and rocks fly through the windows. Glass is shattered. When you wake up from the shock, you basically start running.

FADEL: She was displaced so many times she lost count. And in May, she sent this voice memo as hope faded.

AHMED: We just want it all to stop.

FADEL: Now, after 15 months of war and tens of thousands of people killed, Shaimaa picked up my call once again.

(SOUNDBITE OF DIAL TONE)

AHMED: Hello. Can you hear me?

FADEL: Hi, Shaimaa. I can hear you. What went through your mind when you heard a ceasefire agreement had been reached?

AHMED: Well, we still haven't actually come to acceptance of that yet because it hasn't taken effect. Last night was horrible. The bombing didn't stop throughout the night. There were 30 martyrs. And we're actually very terrified of the coming days. It's supposed to take effect on Sunday, and hopefully it does. These last moments are very, very frightening. And to be honest, because of how many negotiations have taken place and failed, we have developed this mechanism to kind of protect ourselves, which is basically by stopping to develop any kind of hope.

FADEL: We've been talking for almost 15 months now. And the last message you sent me was in May, saying, we just want a ceasefire. Do you think now is finally the time? Will you get that quiet - that the bombardments stop?

AHMED: Really hope so - really, really hope so. It's been very exhausting. You've been with me through the journey. We were in a house, and then when we were in that house, resources were getting cut gradually until we lost everything we had. We developed an appreciation for every single thing in our lives until - right now we even appreciate walls. It's been suffocating and really, really hard to deal with all of these hardships and how our life shifted, and we really want it to be over. We're desperate to hear that it's finally and actually over so that we can continue moving on with our life.

FADEL: If it takes effect on Sunday, as has been announced, what is the first thing you're going to do?

AHMED: For a while, it's going to be the same because we know we're not going to return right away to the north. We got in contact with our family there. And my aunt said she's been planting flowers, and she's already made a bouquet to welcome us the moment we arrive. And everyone's very, very excited. They're already removing their rubble and emptying up places - so that they can welcome us - where we could fit our tents. So really, we're going to prepare so that we can go back to our houses. I mean, our houses are gone. Our entire neighborhood is completely wiped out, but at least go to that place that we long for very dearly, although all of our memories are gone. We're very scared to see that - very scared to see how much we've lost. The people we lost are actually never going to come back because we didn't get the chance to mourn them. We didn't get the chance to visit their graves. We just heard the news of them dying and passing away. So really, we're going to carry on with our lives until we have the ability to go back.

FADEL: You said all of the people we've lost. How many people total have you lost?

AHMED: You know, seriously, we've lost count because my family and families in Gaza are very big. I have a lot of cousins. Each of them have, like, 10 kids. And there has been massacres in which an entire building would be bombed, one of which 50 of my family members died - my cousins with all of their kids and their husbands and all of their relatives. I've lost my grandmother, two of my uncles and a lot of my cousins. So up until now, there are over 70 people that are from my close family that have died since the beginning of this war, and we haven't gotten the chance to visit a single grave until now.

These are all things - remember how I told you we were concealing all of these feelings? We feel very scared to actually let them out. And that's why these negotiation talks and the deal and everything - it's making us very scared of these emotions that we're going to suddenly have to deal with.

FADEL: If this ceasefire really does lead to the end of the war - I mean, we talked about a future you want. You want to go back to college. You want normalcy again. I mean, what's next for you? What is the life that you want, and will you stay in Gaza?

AHMED: So right now I am, in fact, admitted to university. That was demolished, and the president was targeted and all of the staff. And they were able to restore their systems on online. Now I'm working with a development team in Gaza. We charge our laptops and our devices with solar panels. And inside of our camp, we have a tent school. The kids that study at the tent school, they are passing their grades, and they're going to pass in the next years. They're not going to be stopped when it comes to education.

So this past 15 months, we have been fighting, and this is going to be the case. We're going to fight even harder. We're going to fight even stronger because, you know, then we won't have the bombing. We won't have to worry about, you know, losing our loved ones. And hopefully - hopefully - the borders are going to be open. We're going to have more resources. We're going to have access to everything that will help us make Gaza better, make the quality of life better. And hopefully now that the world sees the situation that Gaza has gone through for the past 18 years - an open-air prison under blockade - hopefully, now the world will realize that Gaza needs to get its rights, and we can make it even better than it used to be. That's our hope.

FADEL: Shaimaa, and when you say fighting, you're saying fighting to just live a normal life.

AHMED: Fighting to challenge these circumstances that we're forced to - put under.

FADEL: I'm so relieved that - you know, I think there were so many times where you thought you might not survive the night, and you've survived all of them.

AHMED: Hopefully, the deal does carry through, and we see an end to this chaos.

FADEL: That was 21-year-old Shaimaa Ahmed, an engineering student talking to us from Gaza about the ceasefire expected to go into effect on Sunday. Thank you, Shaimaa.

AHMED: Thank you for having...

(SOUNDBITE OF KYLE MCEVOY'S "SERENDIPITY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.