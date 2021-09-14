-
A new study indicates that the relatively low mass of Mars allowed most of its water to be lost to space billions of years ago, rather than retained on its surface.
-
Entergy failed to rebuild a stronger system after hurricanes repeatedly damaged its electric grid. Then Hurricane Ida knocked out power for more than a week in the middle of a heat wave.
-
So far Bolsonaro's trip to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly appears to be anything but a success for Brazil or the country's image after a series of blunders early this week.
-
Dr. Janet Woodcock, an administrative veteran of the Food and Drug Administration since the 1980s, has been acting director of the agency since January. Why is the permanent job so hard to fill?
-
Though infections are still sky-high, the U.S. may be turning a corner, according to a consortium of researchers who forecast the pandemic. And we may well be spared a winter surge.
-
Garson portrayed Blatch, a talent agent and the devoted and stylish best male friend to Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie for six seasons of the show.
-
The House on Tuesday passed a bill to extend current spending levels through Dec. 3 and suspend the cap on federal debt through 2022. But Senate Republicans oppose it and show no signs of budging.
-
The announcement provides needed momentum for global climate change negotiations in November, but coal power is expected to keep growing within China itself.
-
The new guidance will apply to veterans who were forced from service under the policy and given "other than honorable discharges" due to their sexual orientation, gender identity or HIV status.
-
Online stock trading has taken off, bolstered by easy apps and lower prices. Now, a community of young investors have a new strategy: looking for stock tips from members of Congress.
-
It's been called the "Skinny House" or the "Spite House." The legend is that two brothers shared land but one built on more than his share, so the other built a skinny house to block access and views.
-
Construction workers and others opposed to new COVID-19 vaccine rules have taken to the streets. Some allege that right-wing extremists have infiltrated the increasingly violent protests.