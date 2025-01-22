Is there a right way — or wrong way — to listen to an audio book?

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Is there a right way or wrong way to listen to an audiobook? Should you listen at regular speed, or should you bump it up to two, even three times faster? Fans of audiobooks are debating this on social media. NPR's Barry Gordemer took a look, or rather a listen.

BARRY GORDEMER, BYLINE: The great audio speed debate was already heating up when Audible, the audiobook maker, released a TikTok video three weeks ago. It featured celebrities talking about their favorite playback speed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PHILLIPA SOO: The best listening speed for an audiobook is at the speed at which it was recorded.

JEFF DANIELS: Regular speed is good for me.

KIMBERLY BELLE: I start at one. But then once I am in the story, then I flip it up.

PRISCA DORCAS MOJICA RODRIGUEZ: I think people who go real fast are - I don't want to say psychopath, but...

GORDEMER: That was actors Phillipa Soo and Jeff Daniels, novelist Kimberly Belle and author Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodriguez. Audible says it made the video as a way of engaging in a spirited discussion, you know, kind of a gentle poking of the bear. Be careful what you wish for.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

STEPHANIE MITROPOULOS: The overall tone of the video is very condescending. You are telling us what preferences to have.

LAUREN ROBIN AMANDA: I really don't like big corporations putting out ads that essentially makes fun of their consumer base.

JILL DAVIES: Accusing their listeners who listen at above 1x speed as psychopaths. Seriously, Audible, you need to do better.

GORDEMER: TikTokkers Stephanie Mitropoulos, Lauren Robin Amanda and Jill Davies.

JAMES FINN: I love seeing the passion. I love seeing the discussion around it.

GORDEMER: That's James Finn, Audible's head of brand and content marketing.

FINN: Of customers who listen, about 7% have at least tried listening at 1.5 speed or greater. I fall in around 1.2.

GORDEMER: Finn insists Audible was not trying to tell anybody what speed to choose. But that's not how the video came across on social media.

TONY PICA: Some people took it as Audible was shaming those who don't listen at 1x.

GORDEMER: Tony Pica, better known as Tony P, hosts "A Life On Books" on Instagram and TikTok.

PICA: I saw a claim that someone had read over 600 books in 2024, and I listen at 3x speed. And I thought, wow, I didn't even know that the Audible app was capable of going that fast.

GORDEMER: So Pica posted a video of just how fast 3x speed really is.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN PRATT: (Playback speed increased) Consciously congruent to the shape of my hard chair. This is a cold room in University Administration, wood-walled.

PICA: Three-x speed not for me. But if that's what works for you, I guess do what you got to do.

GORDEMER: But can anybody really process audio at that speed? Ashley Chen, a Ph.D. student at UCLA, conducted a study on how fast you could playback audio before you have trouble absorbing it.

ASHLEY CHEN: We had participants listen at normal speed.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

CHEN: And then we also had them listen to it at 1.5x speed.

INSKEEP: (Playback speed increased) It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

CHEN: Two times speed.

INSKEEP: (Playback speed increased) It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

CHEN: And 2.5x speed.

INSKEEP: (Playback speed increased) It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

CHEN: Beyond that, it tends to be unintelligible.

GORDEMER: But even if you can understand the words, other things can get lost in translation at warp speed. Nan McNamara is an actress and audiobook narrator.

NAN MCNAMARA: I have recorded nearly 350 audiobooks.

GORDEMER: McNamara says, when you listen at high speed, you can lose an emotional connection to the story.

MCNAMARA: We're trying to create a world that when you put those earbuds in, or however you listen, you're swept away. It's a very intimate, very vulnerable place to be. So speeding it up, I'm not sure that you're going to get everything out of it.

GORDEMER: But having said that...

MCNAMARA: If it means you're not going to listen to an audiobook because you can't speed it up, I would say speed it up.

GORDEMER: And no one has to know.

Barry Gordemer, NPR News. (Playback speed increased) Barry Gordemer, NPR News.

