'Wait Wait' for May 31, 2025: Live in Boston with Jim Rice!
This week's show was recorded in Boston with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jim Rice and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Adam Felber, and Maz Jobrani. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
An Even Worse Way to Fly; A Beauty Contest You'll Never Win; Party News That Changes Everything
Panel Questions
Intro To Adulthood
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about romantic gestures gone awry, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Baseball hall-of-famer Jim Rice answers our questions about green monsters
Legendary Boston Red Sox left fielder Jim Rice plays our game called, "Watch Out For THESE Green Monsters" Three questions about monsters that are green.
Panel Questions
A Pre-Marriage Mystery; A New Way to Do Something Old
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Your Teeth Will Never Be the Same; Having A Blast On Everest; An Appealing Scent of the Summer
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that Clemson says double-dipping is okay... what surprising thing will they say is okay to do next?
