Fresh Air Weekend: An author asks ChatGPT for advice; Inside Condé Nast's decline

Author asks ChatGPT for advice on her book about tech — here's what it said: Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age is about how tech is helping and exploiting us. Vauhini Vara analyzed the feedback AI gave her to explore the abilities, shortcomings and biases of the chatbot.

How did Condé Nast go from dominance to decline? A new book explains: For decades, Condé Nast publications such as Vogue and Vanity Fair were consequential tastemakers. Writer Michael Grynbaum explores the heyday of these magazines and how they lost their footing.

