The leaders of Britain and France meet but fail to resolve differences on Iraq. France wants to give U.N. arms inspections more time -- and has veto power on the Security Council. And in an interview on British TV, Iraq's Saddam Hussein denies any connection with al Qaeda terrorists. Hear from NPR's Nick Spicer, NPR's Robert Siegel, and New Yorker writer Jeffrey Goldberg.

