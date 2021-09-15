Here Are The Longlist Nominees For This Year's National Book Awards

Updated September 17, 2021 at 10:15 AM ET

The longlists for the National Book Awards are here — 40 titles, representing a broad range of new voices, previous nominees, debuts and book-world veterans.

we've included links to some great reviews and interviews with the nominated authors.

Finalists will be announced October 5th, and we're set to find out the winners November 17th during a live ceremony at a New York City venue — a return to form after last year's pandemic-induced virtual broadcast. But there will be virtual elements, and for those who can't make it to New York, the event will still be streaming live.

Fiction

Anthony Doerr, Cloud Cuckoo Land

Lauren Groff, Matrix

Jakob Guanzon, Abundance

Laird Hunt, Zorrie

Robert Jones, Jr., The Prophets

Katie Kitamura, Intimacies

Jason Mott, Hell of a Book

Richard Powers, Bewilderment

Nonfiction

Lucas Bessire, Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains

Grace M. Cho, Tastes Like War: A Memoir

Nicole Eustace, Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America

Louis Menand, The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War

Deborah Willis, The Black Civil War Soldier: A Visual History of Conflict and Citizenship

Poetry

Threa Almontaser, The Wild Fox of Yemen

Baba Badji, Ghost Letters

Desiree C. Bailey, What Noise Against the Cane

CM Burroughs, Master Suffering

Andrés Cerpa, The Vault

Martín Espada, Floaters

Forrest Gander, Twice Alive

Douglas Kearney, Sho

Hoa Nguyen, A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure

Jackie Wang, The Sunflower Cast A Spell To Save Us From The Void

Translated Literature

Maryse Condé, Waiting for the Waters to Rise, translated from the French by Richard Philcox

Elisa Shua Dusapin, Winter in Sokcho, translated from the French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins

Ge Fei, Peach Blossom Paradise, translated from the Chinese by Canaan Morse

Nona Fernández, The Twilight Zone, translated from the Spanish by Natasha Wimmer

Bo-Young Kim, On the Origin of Species and Other Stories, translated from the Korean by Joungmin Lee Comfort and Sora Kim-Russell

Benjamín Labatut, When We Cease to Understand the World, translated from the Spanish by Adrian Nathan West

Elvira Navarro, Rabbit Island: Stories, translated from the Spanish by Christina MacSweeney

Judith Schalansky, An Inventory of Losses, translated from the German by Jackie Smith

Maria Stepanova, In Memory of Memory, translated from the Russian by Sasha Dugale

Samar Yazbek, Planet of Clay, translated from the Arabic by Leri Price

Young People's Literature

Safia Elhillo, Home Is Not a Country

Shing Yin Khor, The Legend of Auntie Po

Darcie Little Badger, A Snake Falls to Earth

Malinda Lo, Last Night at the Telegraph Club

Kyle Lukoff, Too Bright to See

Kekla Magoon, Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party's Promise to the People

Amber McBride, Me (Moth)

Anna-Marie McLemore, The Mirror Season

Carole Boston Weatherford; illustrations by Floyd Cooper, Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre

Paula Yoo, From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement

