An Oklahoma woman vanishes while searching for her missing son and his friend

An Oklahoma woman who was last known to be searching for her missing son and his friend in the Tulsa area has now disappeared herself.

Glenda "Cookie" Parton, 80, was last seen on video with an unidentified man at a business in the Turley, Okla., area right before she disappeared, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. The unidentified man has been located and questioned by authorities, officials say.

Last week, the Pryor, Okla., Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Parton after her vehicle, a 2016 red Kia Rio, was found abandoned on the side of the road off Highway 75 near 56th Street North in Tulsa on Oct. 26.

On Sunday, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office detectives say human remains were discovered along a wooded area just west of Turley. Deputies told local TV station KOKI-TV that due to animals scattering the remains, it is difficult to positively identify who they belong to.

Officials told the local broadcaster that the remains could belong to any of the missing people or someone else. But as of right now, officials are waiting on the medical examiner to identify them.

TCSO seeks tips on identity of a person of interest in the disappearance of Glenda “Cookie” Parton. Video shows Parton with a man at local business Monday evening, just before she disappeared. Detectives need to identify and question this man: 918-595-5600 pic.twitter.com/spUUnwsgMY — Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) October 27, 2021

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Parton was last seen on Oct. 25 while she was searching for her 59-year-old son, Dwayne Selby, and his friend, 76-year-old Jack Grimes.

The two men were last heard from on Oct. 22 after they planned to attend a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas. According to KOKI-TV, the two men never arrived or contacted their families.

Selby and Grimes were seen on surveillance video at a restaurant in Purcell, Okla. — a town 35 minutes outside Oklahoma City.

Grimes may be in need of medication to manage his diabetes, authorities said.

Anyone with any information about either missing person case is urged to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office immediately.

