Bob Saget's co-stars and fellow comedians are remembering his humor and kindness

Actors and comedians are remembering one of their own Monday: Bob Saget, whose death at age 65 was announced on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after an unresponsive man was found in a hotel room. They identified the man as Saget and said he was pronounced dead on the scene, with no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget was on a stand-up tour and had done an hourslong set near Jacksonville the day before, saying in a tweet that he had "loved tonight's show."

Saget was a prominent presence on American TV screens throughout the 1990s, well-known as the patriarch on ABC's beloved Full House and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos. He also had credits as a director and a long career in stand-up comedy — with famously dirty jokes that stood in stark contrast to his wholesome TV Dad persona.

Here are some of the tributes pouring in:

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

I’m shocked and saddened to learn that Bob Saget is gone. A great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known. My love to his beautiful family. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

I wanna share the voice texts I'm listening to that we were leaving each other this week. I'm laughing and crying. Im beyond sad. I can not believe this. I loved you Sag. We all did. pic.twitter.com/VGnQSHr7JO — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was the kindest, warmest male comic there was. I loved it whenever I saw him, or heard from him. He was the guy that everyone loved. Love you, Bob Saget. You will be missed and loved for a long time. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was so kind and when you spent time with him he made you laugh hard. He loved to be funny and he was hysterical. He was also there for everyone. A beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/jQuv5cAkuT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 10, 2022

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

Nice guys DO finish first. Beyond his considerable talents, Bob Saget was a kind and gentle presence that always made every one in the room feel at ease. A sweeter man there never was. And a wicked sense of humor that would make you howl with laughter.

God bless you, Bob pic.twitter.com/eUgXP1i1kl — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 10, 2022

