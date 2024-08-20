Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for a Gaza ceasefire

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' list of economic policies received a welcome reception from the crowd at United Center, but it was his call for an end to the war in Gaza that received a big response from the audience.

Sanders called for the Israeli hostages held by Hamas to be released and for a ceasefire to be reached to end the attacks in Gaza that have killed more than 40,000 Palestinians since Israel launched its offensive in response to the attack on Israel by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7. Around 1,200 people were killed in the attack, according to Israel.

“We must end this horrific war in Gaza,” Sanders said. “Bring home the hostages and demand an immediate cease-fire.”

Sanders' remarks followed those of Sen. Chuck Schumer, the nation's highest-elected Jewish official, warning of the rise of anti-Semitism.

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, used to be a political rival of both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2020 election. Sanders also ran for president in 2016 and lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton.

