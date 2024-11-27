How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition 100 years in the making

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will fill the streets and skies of Manhattan on Thursday morning, a century after the tradition first started.

The spectacle debuted in November 1924 as "Macy's Christmas Parade," borrowing animals from the Central Park Zoo in an effort to boost holiday sales at its new flagship store.

Three years after that, it introduced its first balloon: Felix the Cat. Exactly 100 years since the parade began, it has ballooned to whole new heights, with a lineup that Macy's is calling its largest yet.

It will feature more than 30 balloons and 20 floats, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and more than 700 clowns — all leading up to the arrival of Santa Claus and the holiday season.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country," said Will Coss, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer, adding that artisans and production experts work year-round to make it happen.

Here's how to watch and what to expect.

When and where is it?

The parade is slated to run from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, in all time zones.

The procession begins at 77th street and will make its way down a 2.5-mile stretch, ending outside Macy's Herald Square store on 34th Street.

How can I watch?

Viewers can watch the parade starting at 8:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock, as well as an encore telecast at 2 p.m. ET.

It will be hosted by the usual suspects: Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, for his 30th year behind the Thanksgiving microphone. NBC has been Macy's official broadcast partner since 1952.

There will also be a Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo, and a broadcast with additional audio narration (for blind and visually impaired audiences) on the Secondary Audio Program (SAP) channel.

Once the parade ends, there's no need to scramble for the remote — the National Dog Show, another NBC Thanksgiving staple, begins right at noon.

Who is performing?

In addition to the marching bands and dance troupes, Macy's boasts a star-studded roster of musical performers for this year's event, including Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter and Kylie Minogue.

Other stars set to appear include Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Ariana Madix, T-Pain, The Temptations, Lea Salonga, Walker Hayes, Charli D'Amelio, Cole Escola and members of this year's WNBA champions, New York Liberty — featuring their beloved mascot, Ellie the Elephant.

Macy's is also teasing appearances by two singers known for their portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked: Idina Menzel, who originated the role on Broadway, and Cynthia Erivo, who is starring in the just-released film adaptation.

The parade will also feature performances by the Radio City Rockettes, as well as from several Broadway shows: Death Becomes Her, Hell's Kitchen and The Outsiders.

Will my favorite floats be there?

The floats and balloons that make up the procession are a mix of new additions and fan favorites.

Minnie Mouse is among the new balloon arrivals and also the tallest, at a towering 60 feet. She joins familiar faces like Beagle Scout Snoopy, Smokey Bear, Ronald McDonald and Spider-Man — who is making his first parade appearance in over a decade.

At ground level, the parade's 22 floats are composed of hundreds of set pieces and elements. Six of them are new, courtesy of companies including Haribo, Rao's Homemade and the Bronx Zoo.

A single parade float takes about four months to construct, according to Macy's. The whole ordeal involves over 2,000 gallons of paint, 300 pounds of glitter, 200 pounds of confetti and 8,000 hours of labor.

What's next?

While the parade started in 1924, this is actually only its 98th year.

That's because it was cancelled during three years of World War II, since rubber and other prime parade materials were needed for the war effort.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place in 2026, and it's sure to be a bonanza.

