Most of President Trump's tariffs are illegal, U.S. court rules

An appeals court ruled that most of President Trump's tariffs are illegal, but held off on enforcing the decision for now given expectations that it will be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., focused on the "reciprocal" tariffs Trump imposed back in April, as well as separate tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico that cite emergency powers.

However, the court's decision does not impact other tariffs such as ones on steel and aluminum.

This breaking news story will be updated

