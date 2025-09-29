Michigan church attacker was a Marine Corps veteran, military officials say

The suspected attacker who killed at least four people and wounded eight others at a Michigan church Sunday morning was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Thomas Jacob Sanford served in the Marines from 2004 to 2008 and deployed for one tour in Iraq in 2007 and into 2008 with a combat logistics regiment, military officials confirmed to NPR. He was killed in a shootout with police.

The attack occurred during a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints service in Grand Blanc, located about 60 miles northwest of Detroit.

Authorities say Sanford drove his truck through the front doors of the church and began firing what they described as an assault rifle at the hundreds of worshippers inside. He also used an accelerant to set fire to the church, which officials described as a total loss.

The Marine Corps said Sanford had attained the rank of sergeant.

The Grand Blanc Community Schools System said all 13 campuses, from pre-school to high school, would be closed on Monday.

Copyright 2025 NPR