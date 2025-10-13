As the ceasefire begins, a look at the Gaza war by the numbers

Since the announcement last week of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to a plan to end fighting in Gaza, Israel's military has pulled back its forces, Hamas has released all remaining living hostages and Israel has freed Palestinian prisoners. As this ceasefire begins, here are some key figures related to the war in Gaza and the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel that sparked it. For more reporting, analysis and different views of the conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates.

All figures are as of Oct. 13, 2025, unless otherwise indicated. This is a developing story and figures may change.

—

Number of people killed in Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel

About 1,200

(Source: Israeli government)



—

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023

At least 67,869

(Source: Gaza Ministry of Health)



—

Of that total, number of Palestinian children killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023

20,179

(Source: Gaza Ministry of Health, Oct. 7, 2025)

—

Number of hostages taken from Israel on Oct. 7, 2023

251

(Source: Israeli government)

—

Number of living hostages Hamas has released from Gaza under current ceasefire agreement

20

(Source: Israeli government)

—

Number of deceased hostages Hamas to release under current ceasefire agreement

28

(Source: 20-point peace plan)

—

Number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees Israel has released under current ceasefire agreement

Nearly 2,000

(Source: 20-point peace plan)

—

Number of Palestinians wounded in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023

At least 170,105

(Source: Gaza Ministry of Health)



—

Number of Palestinians killed seeking food aid in Gaza since May 27, 2025

2,615

(Source: Gaza Ministry of Health, Oct. 10, 2025)

—



Number of Israeli soldiers killed since Israel's ground offensive in Gaza began Oct. 27, 2023

468

(Source: Israeli military)

—

Number of aid workers killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023

565

(Source: United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Oct. 9, 2025)

—

Number of media workers killed in Gaza by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023

197

(Source: Committee to Protect Journalists, Oct. 8, 2025)

—

Number of media workers killed in Israel by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023

2

(Source: Committee to Protect Journalists, Oct. 8, 2025)

—

Number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, settlers and civilians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Israel since Oct. 7, 2023

1,008

(Source: United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Sept. 28, 2025)

—

U.S. spending on military aid to Israel from October 2023 to September 2025

$21.7 billion

(Source: Brown University Watson School of International and Public Affairs Costs of War Project, Oct. 7, 2025)

—

Percentage of structures damaged or destroyed in Gaza

78%

(Source: United Nations Satellite Centre preliminary analysis, July 8, 2025)

—

Number of heritage sites damaged in Gaza

114

(Source: UNESCO, Oct. 6, 2025)

—

Percentage of Gaza cropland available for cultivation

1.5%

(Source: U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization and United Nations Satellite Centre, Aug. 9, 2025)

—

Number of Gaza hospitals still functioning or partially functioning

14 of 36

(Source: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Oct. 2, 2025)

—

Number of Israel-Hamas ceasefires in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023

3

Copyright 2025 NPR