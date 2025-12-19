COMIC: 6 tips to help you overcome social anxiety this season

The holidays tend to be a time for gathering, with work parties, family dinners and school showcases. And socializing can be awkward! But avoiding awkwardness can also get in the way of fun and connection.

So if you're considering bailing on your community potluck or office party because you're anxious, read this first!

Here are six tips from psychologists Ali Mattu and Fallon Goodman on how to embrace the awkwardness and practice social courage.

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

This comic was written and illustrated by Shay Mirk, a graphic journalist, editor, and teacher and the author of Making Nonfiction Comics: A Guide for Graphic Narrative.

This comic was reported by Andee Tagle and edited by Beck Harlan. The podcast episode was produced by Clare Marie Schneider.

