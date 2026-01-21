Israeli fire strikes journalists and children in Gaza

CAIRO — Israeli forces on Wednesday killed at least 11 Palestinians in Gaza, including two 13-year-old boys, three journalists and a woman, hospitals said, on one of the war-battered enclave 's deadliest days since the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel took effect in October.

The United States is trying to push the deal forward and implement its challenging second phase.

Among the dead were three Palestinian journalists who were killed while filming near a displacement camp in central Gaza, a camp official said. Israel's military said it had spotted suspects who were operating a drone that posed a threat to its troops.

The two boys were killed in separate incidents. In one, a 13-year-old, his father and a 22-year old man were hit by Israeli drones on the eastern side of the Bureij refugee camp, according to officials from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah, which received the bodies.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the three had crossed into Israeli-controlled areas.

A mounting death toll

The other 13-year-old was shot by troops in the eastern town of Bani Suheila, Nasser Hospital said after receiving the body. In a video circulated online, the father of Moatsem al-Sharafy is seen weeping over it.

The boy's mother, Safaa al-Sharafy, told The Associated Press that he had left to gather firewood so she could cook.

"He went out in the morning, hungry," she said, tears running down her cheeks. "He told me he'd go quickly and come back."

Later Wednesday, an Israeli strike hit a vehicle carrying the three Palestinian journalists who were filming a new displacement camp managed by an Egyptian government committee in the Netzarim area, said Mohammed Mansour, the committee's spokesperson.

Mansour said the journalists were documenting the committee's work and that the strike occurred about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Israeli-controlled area. He said the vehicle was known to Israel's military as belonging to the committee. Video footage showed the charred and smoking vehicle by the roadside.

One journalist killed, Abdul Raouf Shaat, was a regular contributor to Agence France-Presse but he was not on assignment for it at the time, the news agency said.

"Abdul was much loved by the AFP team covering Gaza. They remember him as a kind-hearted colleague," the agency said in a statement that demanded a full investigation into his death.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, more than 200 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the war began in 2023, including visual journalist Mariam Dagga, who worked for the AP and other news organizations.

Nearly five months after the strikes on a hospital that killed Dagga and four other journalists, the Israeli military says it is continuing to investigate.

Aside from rare guided tours, Israel has barred international journalists from entering to cover the war. News organizations rely largely on Palestinian journalists in Gaza — as well as residents — to show what is happening.

Nasser Hospital officials also said Wednesday they received the body of a Palestinian woman shot by Israeli troops in the Muwasi area of the southern city of Khan Younis, which is not controlled by the military.

In a separate attack, three brothers were killed in a tank shelling in the Bureij camp, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital.

More than 470 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, according to Gaza's health ministry. At least 77 have been killed by Israeli gunfire near a ceasefire line that splits the territory between Israeli-held areas and most of Gaza's Palestinian population, the ministry says.

The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts.

A mother's plea

The first phase of the October ceasefire that paused two years of war between Israel and Hamas militants focused on the return of all remaining hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian detainees and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces in Gaza.

All but one hostage, living or dead, have been returned to Israel. Ran Gvili, a 24-year-old police officer known as Rani, was killed while fighting Hamas militants during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that started the war.

His relatives on Wednesday called again on Israel's government and U.S. President Donald Trump to ensure the release of his remains.

"We need to continue to amplify Rani's voice, explain about him, talk about him, and explain to the world that we, the people of Israel, will not give up on anyone," his mother, Talik Gvili, said. She told the AP the family doesn't "really know where he is."

Hamas said Wednesday it has provided "all information" it has on Gvili's body to the ceasefire mediators, and accused Israel of obstructing search efforts in areas it controls in Gaza.

Mohammad Zaatari / AP / AP People run away as smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Qennarite village, south Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

Israel targets more sites in Lebanon

Israel's air force carried out multiple strikes Wednesday against sites in southern Lebanon that it said the militant Hezbollah group used to store weapons, and at sites along Lebanon's border with Syria where it said weapons were being smuggled.

The military said it struck four border crossings in Lebanon's northeastern region of Hermel.

Earlier, strikes in three villages in southern Lebanon targeted weapons storage facilities. Israel's military said it had issued warnings to evacuate. Lebanon's health ministry said 19 people, including journalists, were wounded in the southern village of Qennarit, south of the port city of Sidon.

Lebanese officials condemned the strikes in southern Lebanon, which President Joseph Aoun called "systematic aggression."

In addition, drone strikes on cars in the villages of Bazouriyeh and Zahrani killed two people, according to state-run National News Agency.

The strikes were the latest in near-daily Israeli military action since a ceasefire more than a year ago ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. The agreement included a Lebanese pledge to disarm militant groups, which Israel says has not been fulfilled.

Copyright 2026 NPR