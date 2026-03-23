Riz Ahmed is his own worst critic. His new show 'Bait' explores that

Actor Riz Ahmed admits to being his own worst critic.

"I remember waking up in the middle of the night, two years after I wrapped on [the 2016 series] The Night Of, and going to the mirror and redoing scenes that the whole world had already seen," he says. "I'd already been handed awards for this performance, [but] I was like, no, I gotta get it right."

That energy — what Ahmed refers to as "chasing acceptance and running away from your own inner critic" — runs through his new Prime Video series Bait. The series, which Ahmed wrote and stars in, focuses on a struggling British Pakistani actor named Shah who lands an audition to be the next James Bond. When word gets out, and the internet goes wild. Suddenly, Shah's life starts to resemble the character he's auditioning to play — except he's chasing acceptance instead of a villain.

"[Showrunner Ben Karlin and I] felt, early on in the show, you needed to see just how mean Shah's inner voice can be about him," Ahmed says. "I think actually there's a lot of Shah in all of us, more than we like to admit. ... The gap between that public self and the messy vulnerability of our private selves is often huge."

Ahmed says the show's title has multiple layers and meanings. In British slang, "bait" refers to being blatant and attention-seeking. It can also refer to online trolling. In Arabic and Hebrew, it means home, while in Urdu, it's a term for loyalty.

"Of course, there's a big spy-thriller element to our show, and bait is something that is used as part of a trap," Ahmed says. "So it's a weird thing where only in retrospect we realize like, 'oh my God, we accidentally stumbled on the perfect title for this that actually communicates the entire layer cake of this show.' It is all those flavors and the word 'bait' means all those things."

Interview highlights

On what James Bond represents in Bait

The show isn't really about James Bond, but James Bond is a very important symbol because he is the ultimate symbol of success. As an actor he is the pinnacle of cinematic achievement. And yet for any of us, he's this archetype of decisiveness, desirability, of being in control, being unflappable, of being invulnerable. And so I wanted the character of James Bond to serve as this symbol of aspiration, this unattainable kind of self that Shah is hunting down almost. And in chasing this symbol, is he abandoning himself? Is he abandoning where he's from? Is he abandoning his family? Has he forgotten who he really is? ...

I think that that's something that we all kind of go through. We're often pulled between the people we were and the people that we want to be. And actually the healthy equilibrium is probably somewhere in the middle. Probably that thing you want to, is like an attempt to escape yourself. And that thing that you were is maybe a version of yourself that you need to evolve out of.

/ Prime Video / Prime Video Guz Khan and Riz Ahmed star in the Prime Video series Bait.

On playing with different genres in Bait

We try and flip the series the whole time. There's a spy-thriller episode, there's romantic comedy, there's kind of a surreal episode, there is one that's almost like the Bond gala, like James Bond turns up at ... [a] black-tie event and hijinks ensues. We've got that. We got all these different flavors and we've got an Eid episode as well. ... We're very deliberately trying to layer in and thread multiple different genres, because honestly, I feel like my life takes place in different genres. I feel that right now I'm here, lucky me, you know pretending to be all clever, talking to you guys on Fresh Air and I'm gonna walk outside and slip on a banana peel and fall flat on my face and suddenly I'm in a slapstick, you know?

We wanted to have that multiplicity, that tonal whiplash, because honestly that's just what I enjoy and I felt like if I can make something that's a full meal — that is a romance and a spy thriller and a family drama ... but overall a comedy — then I could also just solve a very personal problem, which is me and my wife squabbling over what we're going to watch.

On working with Patrick Stewart in Bait

I don't want to give anything away. I guess I'll just say that working with him showed me your art can kind of only be as big as your heart is, if that doesn't sound too corny. Like, you have to have a capacity for such receptivity, humility, generosity, and empathy in order to kind of be an artist of that stature and at that level. … He was just such a pro and such a gentleman and I'll really cherish that experience.

On discovering Hamlet as a British Pakistani teen

I am like many people. I felt like Shakespeare is the epitome of everything I'm on the outside of. It doesn't belong to me. It's stuffy. It is elitist. I got a government-assisted place to a private school where I felt like an outsider for many different reasons. And I was lucky enough to have an English teacher ... who [was] a white, Jewish middle-aged man from a different place in the U.K. I thought we had nothing in common, but he spoke fluent Punjabi, and he brought me Hamlet and said, "This thing, this story, this character, it's at the heart of the establishment that you feel so alienated from in many ways. But have a read of it? You might recognize yourself in this character."

And I did, like millions of people have, right? Hamlet being a character who feels out of place. Hamlet himself feels like an outsider. He feels like he doesn't belong, like no one understands. ... And it was then, at the age of 17, that I very precociously had the idea that, "Man, I wanna make a movie of this one day."

On starring in a new adaptation of Hamlet

Hamlet is a story and it's character who is grieving the illusion that the world was ever a fair place. And I think that's how we're all feeling now. Riz Ahmed

Hamlet is a story and it's character who is grieving the illusion that the world was ever a fair place. And I think that's how we're all feeling now. We're all grieving and reeling from this realization that "OK, I knew the world is unfair, but now the shameless brazen unfairness of it is just kind of laid bare." ... The part that we were struggling to unlock is: How do you not make this feel just like a Shakespeare performance, and a poetry recital? How do you not make this feel like a kind of self-congratulatory, like "actor wants to take on the classic"?

It really took us meeting Aneil Karia, the director. It was after I collaborated with him on the short film, The Long Goodbye, for which he won an Oscar, that I was like, "Oh, I think we know how to do this. We need a director who's worked a lot in rap music videos. We need a director who can render poetry in a very raw way and give us raw action in a poetic way." … We had a long conversation about how this has to feel like music.

On how his background as an MC helped with the Shakespeare verse

One thing that [Shakespeare] played with all the time was rhythm. Rhythm, rhythm, rhythm. And so, in the same way that when I listen to some of my favorite rappers' new songs, I don't know what they say the first-time around, but I am totally wrapped. I'm totally leaning in, I'm engaged. I feel it emotionally. It's the same way. Your first experience of this thing is supposed to be like music. You didn't catch all of the words, but that word there felt weird enough to make you sit up. And what you're supposed to do is receive an electric charge of rhythm and melody and musicality, just like rap music. But that's not the actual experience of these plays. So I wish more people spoke about Shakespeare in that way. Because, to me, it is much more like music than it is an English class.

Ann Marie Baldonado and Nico Gonzalez-Wisler produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Beth Novey adapted it for the web.

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