Exploring the green side of Rio de Janeiro: a vast urban rain forest

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — My trek into Tijuca National Park started on a crowded tram that carries tourists up Corcovado Mountain, rising more than 2,000 feet above the city. The big draw here is the famous Christ Redeemer statue, one of Rio's biggest attractions.

I came for a taste of wildness. Rio boasts the world's largest urban rain forest, more than fifteen square miles of steep, jungle-like terrain woven among the city's bustling, crowded neighborhoods. Within minutes, the tram rattled up into a world of green shadows and bright red blossoms.

Brian Mann / NPR / NPR A tram carries tourists to the famous Christ Redeemer statue in Rio. It also offers easy access to wild hiking trails and swimming holes in Tijuca National Forest.

I'm sixty years old and a northerner, not used to Brazil's fierce heat. So my plan was to let the tram do the hard work. It carried me close to the top of the mountain. Then I set off hiking down a winding series of trails. My only real goal, other than exploring, was to find a famous chain of waterfalls deep in the forest.

Brian Mann / NPR / NPR Well-marked trails wind through Tijuca National Park. This is no city park. Often the pathways are steep and rugged.

Minutes after leaving the tram station I was alone in the shade of the high forest canopy. Picture trees as big as cathedral columns. Bright red flowers called Flaming Torches glowed in the shade. Monkeys tussled through the high branches, shaking down twigs and leaves.

This is no city park. For the next few hours, I scrambled down trails that were steep and often ankle-twisty. It was steamy hot so I stopped frequently to rest and drink from my water bottle by tumbling streams. As I descended, the forest grew more and more wild.

The scale and wildness of Tijuca National Park are breathtaking. The forest is also punctuated by rich bits of color, shimmering waterfalls, and wildflowers. / Brian Mann / Brian Mann Brian Mann

At times, up in the high tree canopy, I could see bright orange butterflies moving through the hot sunlight. I also caught glimpses of Rio through the trees and heard distant sirens, music and motorcycles. But as the afternoon heat intensified, the drone of cicadas also grew louder, drowning out the city.

Brian Mann / NPR / NPR Locals from Rio enjoying a swim in Tijuca National Park in Brazil.

After another hour I found it: the chain of popular waterfalls that draw locals to swim. I scrambled up under an enormous face of moss-covered rock, curtained with shimmering water. I stripped to my shorts and dunked under the shower, rinsing away the day's sweat.

It was shivery cold and wonderful. I stretched out on a rock after my swim to let the sun dry me off before hiking the final half-mile down into the city.

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