Mexico ends a 40-year knockout drought, beats Ecuador to advance in World Cup

MEXICO CITY — The 40-year wait is over. Mexicans had learned to live with defeats in the knockout stages of the World Cup. On seven occasions, El Tri fans were left heartbroken at this stage.

Not anymore.

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored within a nine-minute span in the first half and Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday night to break a four-decade drought in the knockout stage and progress to the round of 16.

Quiñones opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Jiménez added a goal in the 31st for the Mexicans, who had not won a knockout-stage match since defeating Bulgaria in the round of 16 when they hosted the tournament in 1986. Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was one of the starting midfielders in that '86 team.

"It means a lot to me because I am one of those who could not progress in the knockout stage," Aguirre said. "We are in the round of 16 and it is happening a great connection with the fans. We are like a family. It is spectacular."

Mexico lost seven consecutive times at that same stage from 1994 to 2018 and didn't advance past the group stage in 2022.

Silvia Izquierdo / AP / AP Mexico's Raul Jimenez (9) celebrates with Julian Quinones (16) after scoring their second goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Aguirre, who returned as Mexico's head coach in August of 2024, was an assistant in 1994 and was the coach in 2002 and 2010.

"We will be on high alert from here until Sunday. We will try to have the players recover from this and we will see if we are able to win again," Aguirre said.

In the expanded, 48-team World Cup, there's an extra round in the knockout phase — the round of 32 was inserted for this tournament between the group stage and the round of 16.

Quiñones goals

A third goal in the tournament makes Quiñones El Tri's second-highest scorer in World Cup history behind Luis "Matador" Hernández and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, who scored four each.

Quiñones, who was the scoring leader in the Saudi Pro League last season, has become the spark in the attack that Mexico lacked in previous World Cups.

"I am just happy with the result, that is all that matters now," said Quiñones, who is playing in his first World Cup with Mexico.

The 29-year-old forward arrived in the country from Colombia at age 17 and became a naturalized citizen in 2023.

"Life is about struggle and fight until you get what you want," he said, "and I am taking full advantage of the opportunity that I got."

Jiménez scored his second goal of the tournament and has 47 with the national team to break a tie with Jared Borgetti. He is five away from tying "Chicharito" Hernández as the all-time leading scorer for Mexico.

Mexico will play another home match Sunday against the winner of Wednesday's match between England and Congo.

Playing at the iconic Azteca Stadium, the Mexican squad boasts an undefeated record across 10 World Cup matches. Mexico has just two official losses at the venue — the last being a World Cup qualifying defeat to Honduras on Sept. 6, 2013.

With the win, Mexico extended its unbeaten run to 12 games, dating back to a friendly loss against Paraguay in November.

Mexico also became the first CONCACAF side to eliminate a team from CONMEBOL in a World Cup knockout match. Teams from South America won the previous five meetings.

The match started one hour after the original scheduled time due to a thunderstorm.

It was the second match of the tournament delayed by weather. A storm during the France-Iraq match at Philadelphia on June 22 caused a 2-hour, 11-minute suspension at the end of the first half.

Fans throw a big fiesta

After the final whistle, celebrations erupted alongside the Reforma avenue, where thousands of Mexicans gathered for the festivities.

"This is so exciting," Denisse Ildefonso, a 20-year-old cook and avid soccer fan, said as she jumped up and down shouting "We did it! We did it!" amid the green, white, and red lights.

Families and groups of friends erupted in cheers, while some fans tossed others into the air amidst the roar of the crowd.

"I feel so proud to be Mexican," shouted Erick Rubio, a 22-year-old college student.

The scene played out across dozens of neighborhoods, bars, and parking lots transformed into soccer fan zones to honor an undefeated national team.

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