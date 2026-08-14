Mangione pleads guilty in federal court, leaving fate of state trial uncertain

Luigi Mangione, the 28-year-old accused of killing a health care executive on a Manhattan street, pleaded guilty to stalking charges in federal court Friday.

Mangione faced those charges in connection with the December 2024 shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"I knew what I was doing," Mangione said in court Friday. "I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan and he died."

Thompson's family was in the courtroom sitting in the front row watching as Mangione entered his plea. Mangione voiced no remorse and repeatedly referenced his concerns with the U.S. health care system.

Mangione said he stalked Mr. Thompson and traveled to New York after printing a 3-D pistol. Speaking during the hearing, federal prosecutors said they had an overwhelming amount of evidence, including DNA and fingerprints from the murder scene.

Earlier this year, a federal judge struck down charges that might have brought the death penalty.

Mangione still faces murder charges in a state trial set to begin next month, but his guilty plea in federal court is expected to have significant impacts on the state trial. New York state's strict double jeopardy law could potentially upend those proceedings. That law says that a defendant can't be tried twice for the same thing.

Mangione's defense team is expected to argue for the judge to toss Mangione's state charges, given the federal guilty plea. If successful, that legal maneuver could spare Mangione a longer prison term. State prosecutors have argued their case is distinct, and that double jeopardy should not apply.

The case has drawn global attention and media scrutiny. Elected officials across the political spectrum have condemned what they described as politically-motivated violence but Mangione has won strong public support . He's viewed by many as a vigilante whose actions against an unfair health care system were justified. Supporters have donated more than $1.5 million to his legal defense fund, according to a website run by pro-Mangione volunteers.

Thompson was a 50-year-old father of two. He was walking alone in midtown Manhattan hours before he was to host an investor conference at a hotel when he was fatally shot.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Paulette Thompson, wife of Brian Thompson, leaves Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse after a Luigi Mangione court hearing on August 14, 2026 in New York City. Mangione admitted to shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO as he pleaded guilty to two federal stalking counts.

In a statement Friday, Thompson's family said Mangione's guilty plea marks an important step toward justice.

"While nothing will ease the pain of losing him, we are grateful that the federal justice system has held the person responsible for this heinous act accountable. Now we look to the court to ensure that sentencing reflects the severity of this crime."

Mangione will be sentenced on federal charges in December.

This is a developing story.



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