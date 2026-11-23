Updated November 23, 2026 at 12:57 PM MST

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine carried out an attack on a Russian warship moored at a port in Libya, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, claiming that maritime drones sank the navy vessel in a surprise assault the previous day.

Ukrainian forces deployed seven drones in the operation that struck the Russian navy corvette in the Mediterranean, according to Zelenskyy. The ship, the Merkury, was one of Russia's newest vessels, commissioned a year after Moscow launched the 2022 full-scale invasion of its neighbor, he said in a post on X.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the attack, saying that Russia's Defense Ministry would provide more information "if deemed to be appropriate."

The operation, conducted some 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) from the front line in Ukraine, was the latest daring long-range assault by Kyiv's forces.

Ukraine has at times embarrassed Moscow during the war with attacks such as Operation Spiderweb in June 2025, when drones launched from trucks hit over 40 aircraft parked at air bases across Russia. Along the roughly 1,250-kilometer (almost 800-mile) front line snaking through eastern and southern Ukraine, Kyiv's drones and ground robots are helping hold back Russia's bigger army.

At the same time, Russia's missiles and drones have devastated Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter and damaged civilian buildings.

A Russian strike on a five-story apartment block in a village near Kyiv killed 11 people, regional police said Monday. A 7-year-old child and a 79-year-old woman were pulled alive from the rubble after the Sunday morning attack, rescue services said.

Three people were killed Monday in a Russian strike on a hospital in the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, the regional military administration said. Two other people were killed when Russian forces struck a vehicle that bore markings indicating it was evacuating residents from the eastern city of Kramatorsk, authorities said.

Also on Monday, the European Commission proposed a new round of sanctions to keep economic pressure on Moscow, targeting dozens of Russian banks, cracking down on crypto platforms and slapping bans on sports teams and athletes competing under the country's flag.

The proposals, put forward by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, must be endorsed by all 27 European Union member countries before they can enter into force. The process can take weeks, and the planned measures are likely to be modified.

The bloc has already hit more than 4,700 people and entities, including President Vladimir Putin, and several energy companies.

Zelenskyy lauds Ukrainian attacks from Siberia to Libya

Zelenskyy described Sunday's attack as "exemplary" and said "the targets we set were achieved."

"We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons," he said.

Ukraine has hit Russian oil refineries as far away as western Siberia and Russian warships in the Mediterranean, Zelenskyy noted in a video address to a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

An oil refinery in Russia's western Rostov region halted work Monday after what Gov. Yuri Slyusar said was a "massive" Ukrainian drone and missile attack that lasted more than six hours. Ukraine's General Staff said the refinery, located just a few dozen kilometers (miles) from the Ukrainian border, can process up to 55 million barrels of oil a year and was on fire after the attack.

Russian officials also reported Monday a Ukrainian attack on industrial sites in Russia's Perm region, more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Ukraine. One person was killed in the attack, and 56 Ukrainian drones were downed, Perm Gov. Dmitri Makhonin said.

"We keep finding ways to get back on our feet after every Russian attack," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian forces also struck the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Zelenskyy said Moscow used to transport weapons. He added that the forces also destroyed a Ka-27 military helicopter that was on the Merkury.

Ukrainian forces are operating in western Libya under a covert deal endorsed by the West, using the North African country's territory to strike a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in March, according to Libyan officials.

The Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, were operating mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, but also in other military facilities in the capital of Tripoli and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told The Associated Press earlier this year. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential matters.

Sunday's attack severely damaged the Russian corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, according to two Libyan officials, although Zelenskyy claimed it was sunk.

Benghazi residents heard loud explosions and saw flames at the base early Sunday. Civil defense units rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, authorities in eastern Libya said.

The vessel had docked to refuel and take on supplies as part of an agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya, a statement said without providing details about the vessel or its cargo.

The government in eastern Libya sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and the U.N. Security Council, calling for an international investigation into the potential use of western Libya to prepare and launch the attack.

Libyan officials say 2 sea drones hit Russian warship

Libyan officials who were briefed on the attack told AP that at least four drones were intercepted while two hit the corvette, which is designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other ships.

At least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded in the attack, one of the officials said.

The officials, affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya, spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't allowed to talk with reporters.

Ambrey, a U.K.-based maritime security and risk intelligence firm, said that some of the explosions at the Benghazi Naval Base were likely caused by the detonation of ammunition aboard the Merkury.

Hours after the warship attack, another sea drone strike hit a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel sailing off Benghazi, the Libyan coast guard said.

The Russian cargo ship was sanctioned, Ukraine says

Ukraine's Security Service, or SBU, said the cargo ship MV Angara was sanctioned and used to transport Russian military equipment, while the Merkury regularly escorted Russian naval convoys, including guarding the MV Angara.

The drones were delivered to a designated location and launched from a "mother ship" near the target, the SBU said.

Russian defenses tried to intercept the attacking drones, it said.

"Ukraine's defense forces have once again shown that the Russian navy and its logistics have no safe routes," the SBU said.



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