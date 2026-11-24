Headed to what some have called "the most exclusive dinner in the world," hosted by President Trump, crypto investor Morten Christensen and his young sister Gabriëlle Felen had butterflies in their stomachs.

The dinner on Sunday, Nov. 22, was meant to reward the top holders of the president's meme coin — a type of crypto currency that Trump had launched just days before his inauguration.

"I'm excited!," said Christensen. "It's always nice to dress up for an event. My sister looks amazing!"

Christensen — the founder of a crypto website called Airdrop Alert — is a veteran trader who got the crypto bug as far back as 2013. He has attended each of the previous two events Trump has held for the top holders of his meme coin.

For him it was just a chance to get a glimpse of the president. Christensen said that he's not political — and always advises others to "never buy a political meme coin ever."

Morten Christensen and Gabriëlle Felen / Morten Christensen and Gabriëlle Felen Morten Christensen and Gabriëlle Felen pose at the lobby of their hotel right before heading out to the Trump meme coin dinner.

The events have been intensely controversial. Anti-corruption activists have said they pose enormous conflicts of interest concerns, effectively rewarding those who buy the most coins with access to the president. Top buyers get the closest access.

Christensen was unsure if he would attend this latest dinner. But a sharp drop in the value of Trump's meme coin — from a peak of over $70 in January 2025 to now less than a dollar — had sharply reduced the cost of qualifying as a top holder, which provides access to the dinner.

And, above all, it was a chance to bring his sister Felen for the ride.

On Sunday night, Christensen and Felen agreed to provide NPR with voice memos through an event that turned out to be something they likely won't forget.

Disappointments begin early in the evening

Their butterflies started in the Uber ride to the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia. They wanted to head there early. By the time they cleared security, the large room was still filling in.

One of the first things Felen — a recent college graduate — saw was the gift boxes: They contained perfumes, a watch — and a small golden statue of President Trump.

"Pretty nice, pretty nice," said an excited Felen.

Morten Christensen and Gabriëlle Felen / Morten Christensen and Gabriëlle Felen Some of the gifts for guests at Trump's meme coin dinner.

The excitement was short-lived.

Christensen bought enough meme coins to qualify as a VIP guest — but when he tried to access the area reserved for the top guests he was denied entry. He was told his name was not on the list.

"Apparently I got removed from the VIP list and I don't know," Christensen said, adding he had even gotten email confirmation.

"But I'm still at the event, so it's all good. It's just a shame."

Many guests appeared to be foreign

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of Trump's meme coin dinners is that many of the top buyers of the meme coin were believed to have been foreign citizens — raising concerns they could be trying to court influence with the president.

Christensen described meeting many people from abroad at his dinner. Among the people he met were two people who said they work for top crypto exchange Binance.

"One was from Saudi, one was from London," he said.

He met others from abroad as well.

"I met a couple of people from Ukraine. Two people from India. Four from China. I think one was from South Korea," he added.

Christensen and Felen are themselves foreign nationals — hailing from the Netherlands, though they both currently live in Mexico, where they manage Christensen's website.

Consumer advocacy group Public Citizen said in a report that about half of the people who qualified for Sunday's event appeared to be foreign based.

Dinner starts

Dinner started promptly with a choice between grilled filet mignon and pan-seared halibut for the main course.

Morten Christensen and Gabriëlle Felen / Morten Christensen and Gabriëlle Felen The menu at Trump's meme coin dinner

Both Felen and Christensen said they were having fun. Mentalist Lior Suchard — a special guest at the event — approached them and played a trick. He had Felen write down the name of her first crush on a piece of paper and place it in Christensen's pocket.

Suchard said he would guess the name — and he nailed it — to Felen's delight.

To their excitement, the other top guests such as Kevin O'Leary from CNBC's Shark Tank, former boxer Floyd Mayweather and former NBA star Tristan Thompson also gave speeches.

Then, a big problem

Just as the night was kicking off, with Felen and Christensen anticipating Trump's appearance — a big problem presented itself.

Christensen was kicked out.

He was approached by a couple people and told he must leave. Christensen said he was told it was because he's been sharing pictures online — and for being in touch with the media.

The organizers did not reply to an email from NPR seeking comment.

It was raining as Christensen stood all the way outside the golf course — still trying to figure out what happened.

"There's a first for everything, and I guess it was at the Trump gala," he said, sounding a little dejected.

The latest Trump meme coin dinner has come amid intense media scrutiny.

The White House has defended the events with meme coin holders as being part of Trump's private business — and not part of his public functions. Trump — who effectively has a royalty deal with the company that runs the meme coin — earned over $600 million last year from the cryptocurrency according to his disclosures.

But the latest event was held just weeks after corruption was a defining issue for voters in the midterm elections, which handed Democrats control of Congress next year.

Prominent Democrats including Sen. Adam Schiff from California and Sen. Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut have demanded more information about the latest meme coin dinner.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images North America Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks at a forum on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 27, 2026 regarding Trump's official and personal dealings with crypto currency.

Trump speaks

Felen and Christensen decided she would stay behind. They figured they came to hear Trump speak and at least one of them should get to do it.

Trump finally made his appearance to big cheers from the crowd. It wasn't a focused speech, Felen said.

"He jumped from topic to topic. It was interesting but just him rambling," Felen said. "Speaking, speaking, speaking — but not making a lot of important points I guess."

For Felen though. it was still a moment to finally see the president.

The trip back to the hotel

Felen — and "soaking wet" Christensen — made their way to the hotel. Christensen tried to sound philosophical.

"It happens, you know. It was a different experience this time around. Could have been better, but I will just laugh about it," he said. "All good. It's part of the game."

Final thoughts

Heading to the airport to catch their flights out of the U.S., Felen and Christensen were still trying to process the night.

Felen still can't believe she got to go.

"My friends and people who know me from my village are like how did you end up here?," she said.

Nonetheless, both of them sounded more subdued. Felen said she wished her brother had a better night.

"I was definitely disappointed for him, especially later when I saw some people who were VIP actually get, like, a one-on-one selfie with Trump, probably also got to shake his hand," she added. "So that would have been a great opportunity for Morten."

As for Christensen, he said all he wanted was a chance to meet Trump, stressing again that he's not political.

Waiting to catch their flight, he was still unsure of how to feel about Trump's latest meme coin dinner. He does know, though, this will be his last.

"That's a wrap on me on the Trump events," he said.

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