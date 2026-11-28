Mike Love, the Beach Boys singer and co-founder who helped write some of the group's greatest hits, died Saturday night. He was 85.

"Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians," his publicist Katie Altman told NPR in an emailed statement. No cause of death was given.

Love co-wrote some of the Beach Boys biggest hits — songs that helped to define the myth of sun-kissed California living — including "Fun Fun Fun," "I Get Around," "Good Vibrations," and "California Girls," on which he also sang lead vocals.

"Mike and I have always been girl watchers," said Love's cousin and fellow Beach Boy Brian Wilson in a 1998 interview for WHYY's Fresh Air, of co-writing "California Girls." "So it made it easy to write those lyrics."

Tall, self-confident and usually seen sporting a baseball cap, Love was a ladies man who was married five times. Growing up, he enjoyed spending time making music with Wilson, whose family lived nearby.

"Brian and I go back to childhood together," said Love in an NPR interview in 2012 on the occasion of The Beach Boys' 50th anniversary reunion album and tour. "Singing doo-wop and Everly Brothers together."

After graduating from high school, Love briefly worked for his father's sheet metal business, before teaming up with Wilson and his brothers Carl and Dennis, along with pal Al Jardine, to form The Beach Boys in 1961.

After Brian Wilson stopped touring with The Beach Boys in the mid-1960s owing to mental health and addiction problems, Love continued on co-writing songs and touring with the band. He also went deep into transcendental meditation, making a pilgrimage to India with The Beatles to visit their guru Maharishi Maresh in 1968.

The Beatles wrote and recorded the song "Spiritual Regeneration" to celebrate the spiritual leader, as well as their friend Mike Love's 27th birthday. (The song includes a "Happy birthday dear Michael" refrain.)

Matthew Hinton / AP Mike Love, bottom right, leads the Beach Boys with John Stamos, foreground, at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Love went on to co-write more songs for The Beach Boys, including the number one hit "Kokomo," for which he and his fellow authors earned a Grammy nomination in 1988. Used in the Tom Cruise movie Cocktail, "Kokomo" was the first chart-topper for The Beach Boys in a couple of decades, and the only Beach Boys song ever to reach such heights without Brian Wilson's creative input.

Love was also a contentious figure, who famously dissed other rock musicians in a rambling speech he gave when his group was inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. Among Love's targets were Billy Joel, the Beatles and Mick Jagger. "He's always been chicken-shit to get on stage with The Beach Boys," said Love of the Rolling Stones' frontman at the event.

Love had several creative and financial disagreements with Brian Wilson over the years. In the 1990s, Love successfully sued for credits and royalties relating to Beach Boys songs he co-wrote but for which he was originally uncredited, such as "California Girls" and "I Get Around." And Wilson publicly criticized Love for performing benefit concerts for Donald Trump during his presidential reelection campaign in 2020.

Appearing together in an interview on NPR, Mike Love and Brian Wilson acknowledged their differences.

"I think there were definite mistakes made because of ego and whatever reasons, and I just wasn't thinking clearly enough," Love said. "And so I'm glad all that stuff is in the past and we're on the same page together. We're all about harmony these days, both individually and musically."

Additional reporting by Kate Bartlett.

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