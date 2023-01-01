About Me

Classical music lovers know broadcaster, live concert host and voice-over artist Candice Agree from her 30-plus years on the Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. airwaves, most notably at 98.7 WFMT, 96.3FM WQXR, 104 WNCN-FM and WETA-FM. Candice joined WFMT as a host and producer in July 2013, hosting weekend mornings. In January 2014 she created WFMT’s early music program Baroque&Before, which she hosts and produces. Also she appears on WTTW Channel 11 during membership drives. She’s hosted broadcasts from Instituto Cervantes New York (including the popular series In the Gardens of Spain from 2006-2009), the Kosciuszko Foundation, and the Bronx Botanical Gardens, to name only a few venues. She’s served as broadcast announcer for programs for many of the classical world’s most prestigious performing arts institutions: the Boston Symphony Orchestra, UBS-Verbier Festival Orchestra, and Music from Trinity Church Wall Street, among them. Candice has written and/or voiced special promotional packages for the SonyWonder, Classical Grammy Awards, Music of the Baroque, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Austrian Tourist Board, the Tourist Office of Spain, and the tourist boards of the Spanish regions of Andalucía and the Kingdom of Navarre. She’s been interviewed on a variety of cultural and musical topics – in both Spanish and Catalan as well as English-- on RNE, Cadena Ser, Catalunya Radio, COPE Cantabria, Canal Sur, and RAC1.

In television, Candice has been an off-camera program announcer at CBS News since 1998. She was the off-camera announcer for CBS News The Early Show: Saturday Edition for an unprecedented 11 years, also doing voice work for the weekday edition of The Early Show. For the past 17 years she has been heard as promo and off-camera announcer for CBS News Sunday Morning, hosted by Charles Osgood, and announces Dr. Holly Philips’ health segment on 48 Hours. Candice’s voice is heard from coast to coast on museum audio guides, industrials, documentaries, audio books, and literally thousands of radio and television commercials and promos. Abrams Artists Agency New York represents Candice for commercial voice-over work.

The Foundation for Iberian Music, Westchester Conservatory of Music, Steinway Hall, Yamaha, Instituto Cervantes New York, and many other organizations have invited Candice to host benefits, galas, and concerts. She’s narrated Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf throughout New York City and Westchester County, presented the Guarneri String Quartet at New York’s Town Hall, and introduced Michael Tilson Thomas’ "From the Diary of Anne Frank," narrated by Audrey Hepburn, in a special invitation-only concert held in the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations.

Candice is a Contributing Scholar at CUNY Graduate Center’s Foundation for Iberian Music, where she’s produced and presented concerts and conferences. Highlights include hosting the Foundation for Iberian Music’s presentation of The Songs of Antoni Parera Fons, as part of Balearic Islands Culture Week in New York City; and producing comprehensive retrospective, consisting of a roundtable discussion and recital, of the Spanish-born American composer Carlos Suriñach, entitled "Carlos Suriñach and the Creation of Modern Dance in New York." Candice moderated a panel that included the dancers Carmen de Lavallade and Stuart Hodes, dance historian Ninotchka Bennahum, and Music Director of the Martha Graham Company Aaron Sherber. She also presented Coral Universitària de les Illes Balears Sings Spanish Sacred Polyphony, introducing the concert with a brief talk on Spanish choral tradition from the Renaissance to the present day.

Other programs at CUNY include: "Antoni Parera Fons: A Songwriter's Journey," part of CUNY Graduate Center's Music in Midtown concert series, and moderating a discussion between the Cuban-born jazz innovator Paquito D’Rivera and Cuban exile author Enrique del Risco in CUNY’s Concerts & Conversations series.

Candice produces, hosts, and distributes the English-language program "The Spanish Hour with Candice Agree," the only radio program in the US devoted exclusively to the classical music of Spain and the Spanish-speaking world. Previously, as Music Director for "Concierto," Candice was responsible for programming this weekly two-hour syndicated broadcast of classical music featuring Spanish and Latin-American composers and performers, presented in Spanish and in English by Frank Dominguez and distributed nationally by WDAV, Classical Public Radio in Charlotte, North Carolina. Candice also hosted Saturday afternoons on WDAV. From 2001-2006, Candice was heard regularly on Sirius Satellite Radio’s classical channels: Classical Voices, Vista Chamber Music, Sirius Pops, and Symphony Hall. Candice also was on air at SW Networks’ Classic FM, WNCN, WNYC, and WAXQ, was a producer of Talk Radio Weekend for ABC Radio Networks, and interned (with Howard Stern!) at WNBC-AM. In Washington, she was heard weekends on WETA-FM, and wrote, produced and/or voiced features for both the Russian and English language services of Voice of America.

A scholarship grant in 2009 from Instituto Cervantes New York afforded Candice the opportunity to improve her Spanish language skills at Universidad Internacional Menéndez Pelayo (UIMP) in Santander (Cantabria). As a translator, however, most of her work has been from Catalan into English – for the Consulate General of Spain in New York and the New York Delegation for the Generalitat of Catalunya. For 3 years, she was the Institut Ramon Llull’s translator of its monthly electronic newsletter. Most recently, she translated program notes and a set of Menorcan song lyrics for a concert presented at Lincoln Center by baritone Joan (Juan) Pons.

Music has always been a part of Candice’s life. Her maternal grandmother taught piano and voice, and her paternal grandfather played cello and mandolin. Candice’s musical education includes three magical summers at National Music Camp (now Interlochen Arts Camp,) where she received the Operetta Award. As a youngster, she participated in the National Piano auditions, was elected to All-State Choir in New York, and received statewide recognition in piano, composition and Horn. She also had the remarkable opportunity to study composition with Ludmila Ulehla, former chair of the composition department at Manhattan School of Music and student of Vittorio Giannini. Candice continued her musical education with courses in piano, theory, composition, and jazz arranging at the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music. Candice received a B.A. in Russian from Barnard College.

Candice is married to Stephen Battaglio, a staff writer covering television and media for the Los Angeles Times, and author of David Susskind: A Televised Life; Election Night: Presidential Elections in the Television Age; and From Yesterday to TODAY: Six Decades of America's Favorite Morning Show.